Spotlight On Sponsors: North Melbourne Won The Match, But The Underdogs Won Our Hearts

On the shores of Australia and New Zealand, the NRLW kicks off tonight when Cronulla go to battle against the Eels at Sharks Stadium. Parramatta will be looking to start its season in good stead, considering the club finished dead last in its 2024 campaign.

The start of the 2025 season also sees the Bulldogs make their NRLW debut, as well as the New Zealand Warriors make their long-awaited comeback after a five-year absence.

Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we break down all the major sponsorship news from inside the sporting world.

This weeks Spotlight on Sponsors features an incredibly heart warming moment in radio, the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles revamp its transport in style by acquiring Manly Fast Ferry as a sponsor, Toyota New Zealand will be driving New Zealand Rugby for the next three years, The International Olympic Committee confirmed the departure of Intel and Netball Victoria create history with PEUGEOT after they launched the first ever car raffle in Victorian netball.

Carlton Football Club x The Fox’s Fifi, Fev & Nick

The Underdogs have taken to the MCG in one of radio and the AFL’s most magical moments of the year.

There wasn’t a dry eye at the MCG on Saturday as 22 young footy fans who’ve faced bullying, illness or personal hardship took to the ground before the Carlton v North Melbourne game—cheered on by thousands, led out by Fifi Box, Brendan Fevola, and Nick Cody – and supported by the Carlton Football Club.

Known as ‘The Underdogs’, the team was created by The Fox’s Fifi, Fev & Nick to give kids who’ve been excluded from sport a once-in-a-lifetime moment. For many, it was their first time being part of a team. This is the second AFL edition of The Underdogs after it was launched last year. From the locker room to the Carlton banner, the day had all the polish of an AFL debut—with appearances from Carlton star Charlie Curnow, a pre-game pep talk from Fox Footy’s Jonathan Brown, and radio royalty Andy Lee returning as the official waterboy. The Underdogs also had a tour of The Fox Footy commentary box with announcer, Mark ‘Howie’ Howard.

The third edition of The Underdogs was launched on-air earlier this month, with emotional stories shared by families across Melbourne. One moment saw co-host Fifi Box moved to tears by a mother’s story of her 11-year-old son Jordan from Curlewis, who had been bullied out of school and sport. “Jordan is exactly why we created The Underdogs – for kids who feel excluded to know that they are valued, celebrated, and part of something special. There’s nothing like the magic of the MCG, and we want every child to know they deserve to feel like a star,” said Box.

Prior to the game, Carlton Football Club captain, Patrick Cripps, said: “The Underdogs initiative is so great. The rush of adrenaline and the smile on your face you get when you run out onto the MCG is really special, so we are so excited to be able to give these kids the chance to experience what we get to on a game day.

“This is the stuff I love to do as an AFL player, to give back to the community. These kids will get a moment they won’t forget and will be with them the rest of their lives, and hopefully it builds a lot of confidence and self-esteem. I am sure every Blues fan there will make them feel more than welcome,” he said.

Manly Warringah Sea Eagles x Manly Fast Ferry

Manly Warringah Sea Eagles has announced a new partnership with Manly Fast Ferry, which will include an opportunity for fans to travel on the Sea Eagles Express.

The partnership with the Sea Eagles will kick off this Friday when Manly Fast Ferry becomes the official match day partner for Manly’s Round 17 match against the Wests Tigers at 4 Pines Park, Brookvale.

Once on board, passengers will be able to enjoy an array of refreshments from the newly named ‘Eagles Nest Bar’, which will stock assorted products from fellow club sponsor, 4 Pines Brewing, including “The Hill” Lager with special game day pricing and 4 Pines giveaways.

Sea Eagles Members will also get the chance to be a part of the ‘Bulldogs by Boat’ experience, travelling on the Sea Eagles Express to the Round 21 match against Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs on Sunday, 27th July.

The partnership also includes reciprocal advertising benefits with the interior of one Manly Fast Ferry to be rebranded as the ‘Sea Eagles Express’ in the famous maroon and white.

Nigel Ellsmore, Manly Fast Ferry’s chief operating officer, is excited about the opportunities this new partnership will provide.

“We know that thousands of our customers are also Manly Sea Eagles Members and fans, so there is already a strong link with the club,” he said. “Through this partnership there will be an even stronger connection between the two iconic Northern Beaches brands.”

“For so many of our NRMA members on the northern beaches and beyond, their NRMA membership card and their Sea Eagles membership card, sit proudly alongside each other,” added Natalie Walker, local NRMA Director. “That’s why we are so proud of this partnership between the Manly Sea Eagles and our Manly Fast Ferry.”

“We’re thrilled to have Manly Fast Ferry on board in an official capacity and there will be plenty of opportunities for us to value add for our fans,” said Tony Mestrov, Sea Eagles CEO. “I look forward to a trip on the Sea Eagles Express on the best harbour in the world.” The iconic Northern Beaches ferry service has been operating for 16 years, shipping locals and visitors to Sydney from Circular Quay to Manly Wharf in as little as 20 minutes.

Manly Fast Ferry is a great way to travel from the City to Brookvale for Sea Eagles home games. The trip from Manly Wharf to 4 Pines Park takes about 15 minutes on the 199 bus and about 6 minutes by car.

New Zealand Rugby x TOYOTA New Zealand

TOYOTA New Zealand and New Zealand Rugby (NZR) have announced a new partnership with a three-year sponsorship agreement that makes Toyota the official mobility partner for the sport.

It covers support for Aotearoa’s national rugby teams, the All Blacks, Black Ferns, Māori All Blacks, All Blacks Sevens, Black Ferns Sevens, All Blacks XV and New Zealand Under 20s.

The Toyota branding will appear on training jerseys and various training kits for all national teams, as well as during test match experiences.

Welcome to the whānau, Toyota! We’re proud to announce Toyota as the Official Platinum Partner of New Zealand Rugby and our national teams. Can’t wait to get started. Let’s go places 🤝 pic.twitter.com/XHpf5RVXcM — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) May 4, 2025

“We are thrilled to be announcing a three-year partnership with Toyota,” said Mark Robinson NZR CEO.

“Toyota is a highly respected and incredibly well-known brand, and we are excited about what we can achieve together.

“Much like rugby, Toyota is deeply embedded in the fabric of New Zealand life. The shared values and strategic alignment between our organisations have made this partnership a natural fit.

“Having a global partnership with a New Zealand-based organisation of this calibre presents a significant opportunity to collaborate, as we support our national teams and advance New Zealand’s national sport.”

For Toyota New Zealand, the agreement represents a unique opportunity to enter a partnership that will be seen globally and, more importantly, experienced locally through enhanced engagement with New Zealand’s leading rugby players. “Announcing a partnership with an iconic brand like New Zealand Rugby is a big moment. As a nation, we are united in our pride for our national sports heroes and heroines,” said Tatsuya Ishikawa, Toyota New Zealand CEO.

“Our vision for Let’s Go Places is about bringing everyone on our journey to a mobility company and moving forward together.

“Sport is a powerful connector, and we are excited to work with NZR to engage even more meaningfully with our local communities.”

Toyota NZ said that the value in supporting all national teams through this partnership is significant and offers opportunities to be involved and help engage Kiwi fans, across pinnacle events on the rugby calendar.

Black Ferns Coach Allan Bunting has shared his excitement about NZR’s new Training Kit Partner and said: “The success of our teams is as much about who we have on the field as we do off it, and we look forward to this partnership with Toyota as we head into our exciting domestic test match schedule.”

The partnership kicks-off immediately with Toyota branding starting to appear on training kits from June across NZR’s national teams. First up will be the Māori All Blacks in Japan on June 28.

International Olympic Committee x Intel

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has officially confirmed that technology leader Intel has exited the TOP sponsorship programme following the expiration of its agreement last year.

This partnership, which commenced in 2017, was intended to last until the Paris 2024 Olympic Games; however, no announcements were made regarding a renewal.

Reports of Intel’s departure first surfaced earlier last week via the Zeus Files, noting that the company’s logo had been removed from the list of TOP sponsors on the IOC’s website. Commenting on the statement from the IOC, published by the Zeus Files and shared with SportsPro, shared:“Intel’s TOP partnership, which began in 2017, concluded at the end of 2024. Given the turbulence in Intel’s industry, the agreement was never foreseen in the IOC TOP revenues beyond 2024.

“The IOC would like to thank Intel for its partnership and the cutting-edge innovations the company has brought to the Olympic and Paralympic Games over the past eight years,” they said.

Intel’s exit as a TOP sponsor joins a growing list of departures, including Atos, Bridgestone, Panasonic, and Toyota, all of which had agreements expiring after the Paris 2024 Games.

It is noteworthy that several of these brands are Japanese, having withdrawn following a series of Olympics held in Asia.

This development coincides with broader financial challenges for Intel, which reported a staggering loss of USD$18.8 billion (AUD$29.2 billion) for the 2024 financial year.

During its tenure with the IOC, Intel leveraged its sponsorship to showcase a range of advanced technologies, including 5G capabilities, virtual reality, 3D content development, artificial intelligence (AI), sports performance analytics, drones, and processors.

Particularly during the Paris Games, Intel employed AI-driven technologies to enrich the on-site experience for fans and facilitate 8K livestreaming of events.

Netball Victoria x PEUGEOT

Netball Victoria and partner PEUGEOT has launched a landmark initiative – the first ever car raffle in Victorian netball history – giving one lucky Victorian the chance to drive away in a brand-new car.

Netball Victoria’s pathway raffle is open now to Victorian residents, and will run until Wednesday August 13, 2025, with the winner to be drawn at the Victorian Netball League grand final at the State Netball Centre that night. All proceeds raised from the raffle will go directly into Netball Victoria’s pathway programs, supporting the next generation of netball athletes, umpires, and coaches across the state.

This exciting initiative is part of a growing partnership between Netball Victoria and PEUGEOT, with the leading automobile company coming on board earlier this year as presenting partner of both the 2025 State Titles and Association Championships—two cornerstone competitions of Netball Victoria’s high performance pathway. “This is an exciting first for netball in Victoria. Every ticket purchased helps us reinvest directly into our sport, supporting grassroots development, expanding participation across diverse communities, and strengthening our elite pathways leading into the Melbourne Vixens and the Australian Diamonds,” said Andrea Pearman, Netball Victoria CEO.

“With PEUGEOT’s support, we’re creating more opportunities for players, families, and officials across Victoria, while also offering our community the chance to win a fantastic new car.”

“Support from partners such as PEUGEOT plays a vital role in helping us grow, nurture and sustain the vibrant netball community we’re so proud of in Victoria,” said Abbey Misso, Netball Victoria’s general manager – community.

“These partnerships enable us to reach more communities, deliver better experiences at all levels of the game, and ensure that netball remains a fun, inclusive, and empowering sport for everyone.”

The State Titles and Association Championships, presented by PEUGEOT, provide essential platforms for emerging talent and are central to Victoria’s netball pathway. These competitions allow young athletes to perform in a high-level, inclusive environment, an ethos shared by PEUGEOT and its commitment to innovation, community, and family.

“This is more than a raffle—it’s about building the foundation for the next generation of netball stars. At PEUGEOT, we believe in shaping what’s next through innovation and aspiration, and we’re proud to support programs that nurture tomorrow’s champions. Together with Netball Victoria, we’re driving real impact, on and off the court,” said David Owen, general manager PEUGEOT Australia.

As part of the promotion, PEUGEOT vehicles will be on display at key Netball Victoria events, celebrating the dynamic partnership and helping drive awareness of the importance of participation and development in sport.

In 2024, Netball Victoria made history by surpassing 118,000 registered members, marking a record-breaking milestone for the governing body of one of Australia’s leading sports for women and girls.

With a mission to inspire a lifelong love of netball, Netball Victoria continues to reinvest into the community, supporting programs, competitions, and initiatives that grow the game at every level across the state.