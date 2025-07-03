AdvertisingNewsletter

AMPR Appointed To Tackle Product PR & Media Engagement For Kogan

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read

AMPR Group has partnered with Kogan following a competitive pitch process. 

Founded in 2006, Kogan has become a household name across Australia, known for its expansive product range, competitive pricing, and commitment to digital innovation.

The appointment marks a significant milestone for AMPR Group as it continues to expand its portfolio of top-tier retail brands. AMPR will be responsible for leading Kogan’s Product PR strategy, and media engagement, with a focus on amplifying its Kogan product range and presence across lifestyle, consumer tech, and business media.

“We’re incredibly proud to be working with Kogan.com – a true leader in e-commerce and innovation,” said Jannah Flockhart, managing director of AMPR Group.

“Their growth story is one of Australia’s most exciting, and we’re looking forward to helping shape the next chapter through powerful storytelling and strategic media outreach.”

Since its launch, Kogan.com has grown beyond online retail, expanding into a diverse range of services including mobile plans, internet, insurance, travel, and more – all while maintaining its position as a trusted, value orientated brand.

Karl Winther, chief marketing officer at Kogan.com, added: “We’re excited to partner with AMPR to help better tell the Kogan product story – showing Australians the remarkable value we deliver every day. AMPR’s experience in lifestyle and retail PR makes them a great fit to help bring that message to life.”

This new partnership highlights AMPR Group’s reputation as a go-to agency for challenger and digitally led brands, further reinforcing its leadership in the lifestyle communications space.

