Val Morgan Digital Extends Fandom Partnership

Val Morgan Digital has extended its multi-year advertising partnership with Fandom and officially welcomes GameSpot to its stable of brands.

Val Morgan Digital has built a suite of thriving media brands powered by the communal passion of its audiences. The partnership extension of Fandom and now the addition of GameSpot to the Val Morgan Digital stable, are perfectly placed to increase the potency of the digital network and authority in gaming, entertainment communities and fandoms.

For over 20 years, GameSpot has been the most well-known game community, delivering news, reviews, previews, downloads, and e-commerce content, providing a premiere destination for video game fans. In Australia, GameSpot reaches a massive 2.5 million sessions monthly.

Fandom is the world’s largest entertainment and gaming community. It reaches more fans, across more fandoms, than anyone else. Fandom is a fan’s constant companion as they explore, celebrate and engage with their favourite fictional worlds, with over 250,000 fan communities and 40 million pages of content, reaching 16 million Australian sessions each month.

Managing director of Val Morgan Digital Brian Florido (lead image) said, “The addition of GameSpot bolsters our offering for advertisers by now giving us the ability to reach three passionate gaming communities and ecosystems. With Fandom and

GameSpot, we’re able to reach hardcore and casual gamers from 18+ at scale, with integrated solutions that help brands engage fans across key moments.”

“We are thrilled to be extending our hugely successful partnership with Val Morgan Digital and expanding our reach in the Australian and New Zealand markets. This partnership will provide our fans with even more opportunities to engage with their favourite franchises and communities,” said Yamini Ashish, managing director of Fandom, Asia.

Val Morgan Digital’s continued partnership with Fandom and GameSpot lays a solid foundation for brands looking to connect in the entertainment and gaming space, and reach a community of people passionate about going deep inside the entertainment and cultural entities they love with other fans.

Val Morgan Digital will continue to represent Fandom, and now GameSpot, in Australia and New Zealand from April 1, 2023.

