UTS Business School Launches Ethical Business-Focused Campaign Via AFFINITY

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
3 Min Read

UTS Business School has partnered with AFFINITY to launch a new campaign highlighting how business and business research can make a positive contribution to the world.

The campaign entitled “This is your business’” encourages prospective students to reframe their view of UTS, and in turn, reassess the social impact they could be making through their chosen career in business.

“For too long business schools have been flag bearers to the most rapacious approaches to capitalism. It is time that changed,” said professor Carl Rhodes, Dean of UTS Business School.

“We’re incredibly excited to launch this campaign, and how it reflects the way UTS Business School thinks and operates. The research and work we do is genuinely exciting and leads to material positive improvements to people’s lives. It has been a pleasure working with AFFINITY on this campaign platform. Their rigorous strategic approach helped us articulate the real problems we needed to address, and the resulting work will no doubt disrupt the category in a positive way,” said Rhodes.

“When Carl said, ‘We’re not producing foot soldiers for capitalism,’ he had me,” said Vaughan Townsend, AFFINITY’s executive creative director.

“It’s not often you work with clients who truly want to change a category with courageous work. And fewer still have the resolve to fight for the work to keep the integrity of it intact. So, it was a rare pleasure to collaborate with the UTS on this campaign. We hope it attracts and produces the leaders who will make a measurable difference to society”.

“Traditional agency processes and models can often struggle to accelerate business change because the agency often doesn’t have agency. And too often agencies don’t have any influence over the real problems to be addressed. Our working model is focussed on delivering business change and growth, not outputs. So, it’s been deeply satisfying for our team to have worked closely with UTS to help realise the change so needed in the business world,” said Luke Brown, CEO at AFFINITY.

Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts.

