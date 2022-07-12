US News Anchor Gets Suspended After Slurring While Attempting To Deliver The News

US News Anchor Gets Suspended After Slurring While Attempting To Deliver The News
Mary Madigan
By Mary Madigan
SHARE
THIS



Heather Kovar, a news anchor in the United States, has been suspended after she was caught slurring while reporting on the news.

During a local newscast out of Albany, Kovar fumbled the bag very much. She appeared dishevelled, misspoke numerous times and at times even slurred her words.

At one point, she tried to introduce the meteorologist, only to get their name wrong; at another point, she seemed to experience technical difficulties and was seen holding a wire.

Then when she was trying to switch between segments, she said: “And so, moving on tonight, is we have to tell you also, you know, like other news that’s happening in the area, and across the area, in the nation,”  basically, it was very clunky and odd.

Her behaviour led to viewers expressing concern for her wellbeing.

The New York Post has new reported that she has been suspended from her role at CBS 6.

According to the Times Union, Kovar released a statement to the publication that said she   “returned early from family leave following my dad’s death. On Friday, I notified the station I would not be renewing my contract, which expires July 31. Saturday, I was scheduled to work the early morning 6 a.m. shift and the evening shift. I was sleep-deprived and exhausted.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

Latest News

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer
  • Marketing

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer

Selling and customer engagement in B2B demands a higher degree of personalisation and engagement. In pre-pandemic times, enterprises struggled with leakage, with outdated sales engagement and channels – post-covid showed that digital is no longer an option but an absolute imperative. In an ever-changing world, where should the CEO’s attention be focused? The Online Retailer […]

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark
  • Campaigns

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark

MSD has released a new ad campaign via Paper + Spark showing the many varied emotions people can face when dealing with COVID, with the news that medication to combat COVID is now available to those in need. The ad campaign introduces us to Jim, who is waiting on the result of a rapid antigen […]

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features
  • Campaigns

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features

Football fans across Australia can continue to sharpen their AFL skills wherever they are thanks to the latest evolution of Google’s ‘Footy Skills Lab’ developed with support from AFLW players Tayla Harris (pictured, right), Maddy Prespakis (pictured, left), AFL umpire Nathan William (pictured, centre) and AFL Wheelchair athletes Chris Henderson & Louis Rowe. The latest […]

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions
  • Media
  • Technology

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions

With the release of its ad-supported subscription program looming, Netflix has announced Microsoft Corp as its sales and tech partner in an attempt to slow the current loss of subscribers on the platform. Netflix announced in April its intent to introduce an ad-supported subscription plan as a lower-cost option to offer alongside existing basic, standard […]

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge
  • Media

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge

Damon Mudge (pictured) will be bringing his data management, IT transformation, process and technology modernisation and data governance skills to Audience Group as its new director of technology. Commenting on the hiring, Audience Group director James McDonald said: “When it comes to data integration, Damon is the data whisperer. He’s the IT whisperer between marketing […]