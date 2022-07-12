US News Anchor Gets Suspended After Slurring While Attempting To Deliver The News

Heather Kovar, a news anchor in the United States, has been suspended after she was caught slurring while reporting on the news.

During a local newscast out of Albany, Kovar fumbled the bag very much. She appeared dishevelled, misspoke numerous times and at times even slurred her words.

Viewers expressing concern over train wreck of local evening newscast out of Albany. Anchor Heather Kovar appeared disheveled, misspoke, and slurred her words for the entire newscast. Here, she tries to set up the weather and toss to the meteorologist, who’s name she gets wrong. pic.twitter.com/70jwwvykKt — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) July 10, 2022

At one point, she tried to introduce the meteorologist, only to get their name wrong; at another point, she seemed to experience technical difficulties and was seen holding a wire.

Then when she was trying to switch between segments, she said: “And so, moving on tonight, is we have to tell you also, you know, like other news that’s happening in the area, and across the area, in the nation,” basically, it was very clunky and odd.

Her behaviour led to viewers expressing concern for her wellbeing.

What I don't get about the #heatherkovar Kovar story is how not one of her colleagues @ CBS6 would let her go on the air without calling management. She was in trouble. You don't let someone crash like that. — Tom Coyne (@TomCoyne5) July 12, 2022

I hope Heather is ok on news channel 6 @cbs6 But she shouldnt be on TV she looks a wreck and she is slurring #cbs #heatherkovar — Eve G (@TammyFkTweeter) July 9, 2022

The New York Post has new reported that she has been suspended from her role at CBS 6.

According to the Times Union, Kovar released a statement to the publication that said she “returned early from family leave following my dad’s death. On Friday, I notified the station I would not be renewing my contract, which expires July 31. Saturday, I was scheduled to work the early morning 6 a.m. shift and the evening shift. I was sleep-deprived and exhausted.”