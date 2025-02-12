Urban List Plate Expectations Report Reveals Diners Are More Value-Driven Than Ever Before

Lifestyle publisher Urban List has launched its latest insights report, Plate Expectations, revealing the biggest shifts in dining culture. The report revealed that diners are more intentional, discerning and value-driven than ever before.

From the affordability paradox, where increasing costs clash with consumer expectations of value, to the rise of global flavours within local dining, the changing role of restaurants in shaping our identities, and the evolution of at-home dining, the report unpacks the key tensions shaping food and hospitality today.

With insights drawn from 4,764 culture seekers and 76 of Australia’s most influential chefs, restaurateurs, and industry insiders, Plate Expectations decodes the challenges and opportunities influencing the future of dining—and the key role brands can play.

But this isn’t just a report—it’s a statement of intent. Urban List is backing the hospitality industry, using Plate Expectations as a tool to drive real impact. More than just insights, it’s the foundation for a slate of initiatives designed to supercharge the industry’s future, ensuring that Australian hospitality doesn’t just survive—but thrives.

A Dining Landscape In Flux

Today’s diners are more intentional, discerning, and value-driven than ever. They’re eating out more frequently but scrutinising every dollar, expecting premium experiences without the premium price tag.

At the same time, food is no longer just sustenance—it’s status, identity, and storytelling. Nearly half of Urban List’s audience say their food choices reflect their personal identity as much as what they wear. Dining has become a powerful social signal, influencing everything from first impressions to digital conversations.

Urban List’s Chief Commercial Officer, Jacqui La’Brooy, said: “Food is no longer just fuel—it’s identity, ideology, and influence. We want affordability without compromise, indulgence with impact, and experiences that feel effortless yet unforgettable. But the industry is at a tipping point, with rising costs on one side and consumer demand for more on the other.

“With Plate Expectations, we’re not just decoding what’s next—we’re actively backing the industry, ensuring that those shaping the future of food are supported, celebrated, and given the platforms they deserve.”

For brands across FMCG, hospitality, lifestyle, finance, and retail, the report highlights clear opportunities to connect with the next era of food culture. The businesses that move first will own the future, whether by bridging the affordability gap, bringing global flavours closer to home, or tapping into the shift toward experience-first dining,

“Hospitality is at a tipping point. Diners want more, but their wallets are tighter. The solution isn’t cut and dry – for diners or restaurateurs. But brands that bridge this gap through smarter value, deeper experiences, and sharper storytelling will win,” said Andi Baulderstone, Urban List’s senior strategist.

“The home kitchen has become the next frontier of dining. People aren’t just cooking more—they’re curating experiences, inspired by social media, restaurant culture, and the growing desire to entertain at home. Brands that make hosting easier, more social, and more elevated will own this shift,” said Hamish Taylor, Urban List’s director of strategy.

Plate Expectations isn’t just insight—it’s action. In the coming months, Urban List will launch a slate of industry-first initiatives designed to empower hospitality operators, nurture emerging talent, and help brands authentically connect with food culture.