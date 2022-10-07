Urban List Launches Urban List Pets In Partnership With Pet Circle

Urban List has signaled their intent to scale, moving into new markets and audiences with the launch of Urban List Pets in partnership with Pet Circle, Australia’s largest online pet supplies store.

A significant increase in the number of pet-owners across the Urban List audience triggered the move — three in four are now pet-parents, over-indexing the Australian population by almost 20 per cent, and Pet Circle was quick to connect with the launch opportunity.

The partnership with Pet Circle will see Urban List scale their commerce content offering, addressing the needs of two thirds of pet owners who regularly shop for their pets online; as well as develop hyperlocal content for them, with a majority (70 per cent) eager to source more things to do with their four-legged friends in tow.

Urban List chief commercial officer, Jacqui La’Brooy, spoke to the growth strategy and its connection to the brand’s commitment to community. “As the #1 destination for Australia’s culture seekers, we have a duty to anticipate our audience’s ever evolving needs, deepening our connection to their lives and always prepped to support the new wave of booking and buying decisions they have to make.”

Pet Circle’s Director of Brand and Communications, Ella Lymbereas, sees this partnership as an important step in helping two thirds (67 per cent) of Aussie households with pets understand how to best care for them and discover with confidence what they need.

“As a result of the pandemic pet boom and growing pet humanisation trend, Aussie pet parents are hungry for educational and entertainment content to help them connect and care for their furry loved ones. Urban List Pets will address this need with a fresh approach to content marketing,” said Lymbereas.

“At Pet Circle, we are passionate about helping pet parents, pet better and our partnership with Urban List Pets is a natural extension of this vision. The hyper-local, search-optimised editorial and social content we’re creating through Urban List Pets will provide a unique resource which taps into the heart and minds of pet-owning culture seekers.

“Urban List is well known for their ability to pair brands with audiences actively in market, and I am looking forward to seeing these connection and conversion opportunities come to the fore through our launch partnership.”