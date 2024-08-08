Untitled Group Announces Promotions Within Its Ranks Following Huge Festival Season

Untitled Group has announced a series of promotions within its ranks following a bumper 2023/24 summer season with more than 500,000 tickets sold across its festivals, tours, and club shows.

The changes span its marketing, PR & comms, brand partnerships, festival & event operations, ticketing, and touring & talent departments.

Co-founder and managing partner Christian Serrao will now lead a new commercial growth department. This division encompasses a new look partnerships team, led by former Red Bull executive Dwayne Thompson and Samantha Fifer who has joined the business as partnerships manager. The ticketing team will also sit within the commercial growth department, with Courtney Tahar elevating to head of ticketing. Both Thompson and Tahar will report to Christian Serrao.

Changes to the PR & comms function are headlined by the promotion of Laura Hughes, who has been with the company for seven years, now elevated to director of communications, where she also joins the senior leadership team. Hughes will oversee a consolidated comms department that encompasses corporate communications, customer relations, and social impact, working with the newly appointed communications agency of record, Sound Story.

Meanwhile, Jim Hennessey has been promoted to head of marketing, overseeing a team of three, with senior social media manager Xander Speight to hire and manage a full-time social media coordinator as Untitled Group builds out its social media capabilities.

Untitled Group’s senior leadership team will report to the general manager, former Live Nation, and Three Six Zero veteran Andrew White, who joined the business in 2023.

“I am consistently amazed by our team’s intrinsic motivation for growth and development – particularly into senior and leadership roles. The changes we have announced today come off the back of a sustained period of growth for Untitled Group, and are proof that understanding your audience is the key to success in this fast-paced and often challenging industry we are a part of,” said White.

These changes come as Untitled Group gears for the ninth edition of its flagship four-day camping festival, Beyond The Valley. The festival’s latest marketing campaign is themed “Experience Life In Technicolour” and has launched with digital, social, and OOH assets. The campaign, paying homage to films like Pleasantville and The Wizard of Oz, sees ordinary life in black and white — except for the people and objects connected to Beyond The Valley which are portrayed in technicolour.