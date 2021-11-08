Unruly Appoints Grant Bingham To VP Of International Media Business Development

Unruly Appoints Grant Bingham To VP Of International Media Business Development
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Unruly, a leading global video and CTV programmatic advertising platform have announced the appointment of Grant Bingham as vice president of international media business development.

The ad tech veteran and former head of publisher services at AOL will now lead all media partnerships in Unruly’s international markets across the APAC and EMEA regions.

To deliver omnichannel advertising solutions and monetisation strategies to some of the world’s largest media organisations and brands, Bingham will focus on identifying and capitalizing on the major opportunities for media companies today, as Connected TV and video demand surges in the programmatic marketplace.

Bingham brings with him thirteen years of experience in media and advertising, where he worked closely with the largest broadcasters and publishers across Europe and the Asia Pacific.

Having launched and led the programmatic strategy for companies such as AOL, Nine Entertainment Co, Seven West Media and, most recently, Are Media Pty in London.

Bingham’s experience in leading publisher businesses and monetization through programmatic platforms stands him in good stead in driving adoption of Unruly’s programmatic offering, especially in the rapidly growing CTV market.

Based in Sydney, Bingham will report to Unruly’s chief strategy officer Kenneth Suh, and build on Unruly’s growth as a leading CTV platform to bring the company to greater heights within APAC and EMEA.

Suh said: “We are thrilled to welcome Grant on board our team. His broad experience and expertise in the media and ad tech industry make him a valuable addition to Unruly as we continue our growth as one of the largest CTV/OTT and multi-screen ad platforms in the world.

“APAC and EMEA are critical focus markets for Unruly, and we believe Grant’s appointment will help accelerate the value and opportunities we bring to publishers and advertisers in these regions. “

“I am truly excited to be joining Unruly at this key time in their evolution, as Connected TV has risen out of 2020 as one of the fastest-growing channels and key opportunities for publishers and advertisers.

Bingham said: “As a video-first platform, Unruly has delivered great value in this space for publishers and advertisers across the world.

“I look forward to building on this momentum, working alongside Unruly’s clients to unlock growth opportunities and optimise the value of their inventory through Unruly’s tech- and data-driven solutions.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

Grant Bingham Kenneth Suh unruly

Latest News

‘But Is It Bonsoy’: Asks Bonsoy In New Brand Platform With Thinkerbell
  • Campaigns
  • Media

‘But Is It Bonsoy’: Asks Bonsoy In New Brand Platform With Thinkerbell

Bonsoy launched its new brand platform, ‘But is it Bonsoy,’ with Thinkerbell to get consumers questioning their milk choices. With cafe culture booming in Australia following lockdown, consumers aren’t just settling for any milk in their latte. Pickier than ever, Australian coffee drinkers are not just expanding their preferences when it comes to the variety […]

Reprise Take Home Google Honours Award
  • Marketing

Reprise Take Home Google Honours Award

Performance marketing company, Reprise, have been awarded the highly competitive Google Honours Agency of the Quarter award for Q3. The award is given for excellence in search marketing in the Australian media industry. The winning agency demonstrates effectiveness for clients and provides search agencies with up-to-date benchmarking. CEO of Reprise Australia, Maria Grivas (featured image), […]

iD Collective Appointed As PR And Social Media Agency For New Horizons
  • Media

iD Collective Appointed As PR And Social Media Agency For New Horizons

Social media, PR, and events agency, iD Collective, will join forces with wellbeing and specialist service provider New Horizons. The new partnership will see iD Collective provide PR, strategic communications, and social media agency for New Horizons. iD Collective will also advise New Horizons across internal and external communication activities and manage proactive and reactive […]

Kmart Launches Annual Wishing Tree Appeal With Charity Partner, The Salvation Army
  • Media

Kmart Launches Annual Wishing Tree Appeal With Charity Partner, The Salvation Army

Kmart Australia will officially launch its Kmart Wishing Tree Appeal alongside founding charity partner, The Salvation Army, on Monday 8 November. This year marks 34 years of Australia’s largest and longest-running gift collection, which aims to create a brighter Christmas and New Year for the most vulnerable in our community. In 2021, Kmart and The […]

New Magnum & Co Campaign Celebrates Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Game Launch
  • Advertising
  • Campaigns

New Magnum & Co Campaign Celebrates Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Game Launch

To mark the launch of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, a third-person narrative action-adventure game tipped to be the hottest game this Christmas, independent brand communications agency, Magnum & Co, has created an ‘80s inspired fitness video helping Aussies ‘Get Fit for the Galaxy’.

OMG Launches $1 Million Bunji Of Brands Collaboration For Advertisers With NITV And lmparja Television
  • Advertising
  • Media

OMG Launches $1 Million Bunji Of Brands Collaboration For Advertisers With NITV And lmparja Television

Omnicom Media Group and a collective of its clients: Audible, Belong, Bonds, Google, Mazda, Pepsi co., BCF, rebel, Supercheap Auto and Unilever announced a market-leading initiative to significantly accelerate  market investment in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander media. The OMG ‘Bunji of Brands’ partnership has committed $1 million with NITV and Imparja TV to be […]

Customology Sees Slew Of Promotions, Increasing Women’s Representation In Senior Leadership Team
  • Marketing

Customology Sees Slew Of Promotions, Increasing Women’s Representation In Senior Leadership Team

Customology has announced several leadership changes following a wave of internal promotions to support the ongoing growth and expansion of the business. Jacqueline Carynny and Lulu Liu have joined Customology’s senior leadership team (SLT), whilst existing SLT member Katie Kriedemann has been promoted. Katie Kriedemann steps into the newly created role of operations manager, responsible […]