Unlock The Future Of Youth Marketing: Experts From Azerion, Meta, TikTok, Hoozu, & JUNKEE All In One Place, One Day Only!
Are you ready to dive into the pulsating heart of Gen Z and Gen Alpha at the GENZA Youth Marketing Conference 2023? Whether you’re a Marketing Manager, Social Media maestro, or Brand Guardian, this is an enormous opportunity to gain ground-breaking insights and learn about the latest research and real-world case studies crucial to your brand’s success.

Don’t miss this event, featuring a line-up of speakers from Australia who are among the world’s leading experts in youth marketing. 

Here’s a sneak peek into what you can expect at GENZA 2023: 

JUNKEE Media – Understanding The Rise Of Societal Engagement In Young People 

Start your day with Niki Jones, head of commercial at JUNKEE, as she explores crucial societal issues facing young Australians, including finances and trust in news. Learn how the next generation of young adults are addressing these challenges and thriving. 

Azerion – Main Character Energy: Gaming, Identity, and Brands 

Join Caitlin Huskins, commercial director at Azerion, as she discusses how gaming is shaping the future of marketing for Gen Z. Discover the power of harnessing this remarkable digital universe. 

TikTok – Supporting Diversity And Representation Through Creator Partnerships 

Learn how TikTok is championing inclusivity and representation with Thomas Grainger, creator engagement manager and pride @TikTok president. Find out how brands can effectively leverage TikTok to reach Gen Z consumers who value these ideals. 

Instagram Presents: How to make Gen Z fall in love with your brand through content 

Instagram’s Bianca Benussi will share insights on the content that excites Gen Z and how to best work with brands on the platform. 

Pinterest – What do Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner, 50 Cent, Dolly Parton and 193 million Gen Z’ers globally have in common? 

Tom Tilney, agency lead at Pinterest, will explain why Gen Z is coming to Pinterest and how to best reach them. 

Hoozu – Cracking the Code: Unveiling Gen Z’s Digital Footprint for Effective Influencer Marketing Strategies 

Lara Mowforth, account director at Hoozu, will unveil the challenges brands face when targeting Gen Z and provide proven strategies and tactics for capturing their attention. 

I Want It Yesterday – Shaking Up the Game: Building Fandom with Gen Z Content Creators 

Marcello Fabiano, founder of I Want It Yesterday, will reveal how they cater to Gen Z audiences by marrying fast content creation, Gen Z creators, and a desire to push sport forward. 

Totem – How to prepare your business for the Future of Social Media 

Steve Crombie, CEO of Totem, will discuss how to pioneer new content models for global leaders ion social media. 

Hardhat – Terrible Advice for Excellent Marketers 

Dan Monheit, strategy director at Hardhat, will provide insights on why logical, well-intentioned advice can lead to catastrophic outcomes for brands and how to avoid these pitfalls. 

Student-Edge – The Z Factor: How Gen Z is Shaping the AI Landscape 

Get the latest Generative AI youth insights from Anna Denejkina, research director at Student Edge. Learn what Gen Z thinks of AI, how they engage with it, and what this means for your brand and advertising. 

GEN Z Discussion Panel 

Don’t miss your chance to interact with a panel of insightful Gen Z individuals, gain unique perspectives on current topics, and ask them your most pressing questions. 

GENZA 2023 is not just an event. It’s an experience, a learning opportunity, and a chance to connect with experts in youth marketing. Where else can you see all these brands in one place in one day? Don’t miss the GENZA Youth Marketing Conference 2023 – secure your tickets now and get ready to decipher the future of youth consumers in Australia! 

Register Here: www.genza.au 




