Unleash Your Inner Picasso With JustEggs’ Creative Workshop!

JustEggs’ team is gearing up for an exciting, interactive, and thought-provoking creative workshop as part of their upcoming “Learn & Embrace” roadshow, scheduled from July to September this year.

The main objective of the workshop is to showcase their talented local creative solutions team, highlight their remarkable achievements for clients thus far, and provide a sneak peek into the exciting plans for the upcoming months, all wrapped in a fun engaging and enjoyable manner.

Ricky Chanana, chief growth officer of JustEggs, enthusiastically stated, “The concept behind this workshop is to deliver an immensely engaging session led by our creative genius extraordinaire, Rob Rolden [formerly of Microsoft, Disney, InMobi, and Amazon], along with the mastermind of our corporate branding, Ann Nguyen, who has been with the business for over 8 years. With a combined experience of nearly 36 years, we take immense pride in our team’s creative and production capabilities here at JustEggs.

“We debuted this fantastic workshop during our Thailand offsite earlier this year, and it turned out to be one of the most captivating sessions of the entire event. So I thought, why not bring back this incredible experience for our fabulous clients and showcase our mind-blowing creative prowess in the most interactive and fun way imaginable?”

JustEggs Head of creative Rob Roldan said: “Learn to Unlearn basically highlights a highly important creative approach that underlies many of the most creative processes out there. It’s about taking stock, recalibrating, and adjusting to adapt, which is increasingly necessary in a world where everything is constantly progressing.

“Picasso famously said, ‘It took me four years to paint like Raphael, but a lifetime to paint like a child’. This childlike essence encourages the unlearning and rediscovering of the innate creativity that exists within each of us. Our workshop highlights this core insight by engaging with a fun and light-hearted creative challenge that participants will surely find captivating or amusing at the very least. Entitled “Embracing the Blank Slate”, we aim to conduct an eye-opening session that re-establishes the importance of engaging with physical mediums in unlocking the boundless potential of imagination. Its purpose is to shed light on the fundamental starting point that underlies all acts of creativity and problem-solving.”

Head of corporate branding Ann Nguyn said “Everyone is born to be creative. This statement is often overlooked when society imposes a barrier to linear thinking. Creativity is highly subjective, and you alone possess the authority to define the boundaries of your creative expression and imagination, instead of doubting your inherent creative abilities. In our workshop, we deliberately stripped away your preconceived notions to enable your brain to instinctively unleash its creativity.

“The response has been fantastic so far from our clients’ partners, and we are fully booked for July. However, we still have availability in August and September. If you and your team are interested in attending this session, please reach out to our teams. We would love to come and join you for this fun and informative session.”

A brief summary of the workshop:

“Prepare yourself to release your inner Picasso and wave goodbye to inhibitions. This workshop is about embracing the wacky, unlearning the ordinary, and unlocking the magical power of your imagination. Brace yourself for a dopamine-fueled rollercoaster as we unleash the four happy chemicals in your brain: Dopamine, Serotonin, Oxytocin, and Endorphin. Get ready to join us on this mind-boggling workshop because, at JustEggs, we believe in turning workshops into unforgettable escapades where creativity knows no bounds and inspiration runs wild. Buckle up and let’s ride the wave of imagination together!” stated JustEggs.

Contact eggers@justeggs.digital to learn more about the workshop!