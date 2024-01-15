University Of Adelaide Makes History With Campaign Via Richards Rose

In its 150th year, the University of Adelaide has extended their highly effective and popular Make History brand idea with a new chapter of work starting in early January 2024.

In this phase of the work the campaign focuses on the student’s perspective on how they can champion the history they’re about to make via the University. Consistent with the first phase, the campaign highlights a range of past students, some known and some not, and their various pursuits and personal growth.

Richards Rose created the brand platform, Make History, the brand identity and the new campaign work across all facets of the University. In this latest campaign phase, the brand will be coming to life in Cinema, TV, VOD, Out of Home – Large & Small Format, Transport, Airport + Digital & Social.

“As we unveil this next chapter, we’re not just celebrating 150 years of history; we’re setting our sights on a future where ‘everyone has a story’ at the University of Adelaide. Our collaboration with Richards Rose, driven by market research insights, honours our legacy while evolving a version that resonates emotionally through compelling scripts and visuals. Together, we’re crafting a narrative that blends aspiration with authenticity, inviting our community to be part of a transformative journey that reflects on our rich heritage and looks ahead to a future filled with promise and innovation,” said Dr Benjamin Grindlay, CMO, University of Adelaide.

“We’re very proud of the ‘make history’ brand idea and work because it inspires everyone in South Australia, inside and outside the University. Being its 150th year only makes it a bit more special as we journey towards the creation of the future-focused Adelaide University in 2026, which will combine the strengths of the University of Adelaide with the University of South Australia” said Digby Richards, CEO, Richards Rose.

Credits:

University of Adelaide

CMO: Benjamin Grindlay

Director of Marketing: Anita Head

Head of Brand & Reputation: Nick Drivas

Brand Co-ordinator: Elizabeth Glenn

Richards Rose

CEO: Digby Richards

Chief Creative Officer: Adam Rose

Creative Group Head: Justin Lim

Senior Copywriter: Mark Sharman

Agency Producer: Taylor Gooley

Senior Account Director: Emily Sherwell

Account Executive: Jack Bennett

Head of Strategy: Dennis Hurley & Joseph Smeaton

Studio Manager: Alistair Donald

Finished Artist: Tony Cooper

Designer: Lisa-May Pellaschiar

Production Partners

Production Company: Collider

Directors: Versus

Executive Producer: Rachael Ford-Davies

Producer: Annie Schutt

Editor: Tim Eddy

Colourist: Matt Fezz

Music: Squeak E. Clean Studios

Music Composition: Charlie White

Sound Design: James Martell

Sound Producer: Emma Duncan

Photographer: Alex Robertson

Retouching: Abbie Muntz