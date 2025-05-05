UNIQLO Team Up With 1000heads To Celebrate Mother’s Day

To celebrate Mother’s Day this coming weekend, UNIQLO has partnered with social transformation agency 1000heads to deliver a brand experience at Chadstone Shopping Centre in Melbourne.

The ‘Cashmere Workshop’ activation reimagines retail engagement, transforming a high-traffic location into a sensory-rich showcase of UNIQLO’s elevated cashmere offering.

Running across multiple days, the activation draws shoppers into an immersive environment where over 30 colourways of UNIQLO’s cashmere range is available and on display. Designed to invite tactile exploration, the space highlights the versatility, softness, and craftsmanship behind the brand’s luxurious knitwear line.

At the core of the experience is a personalisation station, where customers can embroider their initials into their chosen cashmere pieces. This immediate, on-the-spot customisation transforms each garment into a meaningful, one-of-a-kind gift—ideal for Mother’s Day, and reinforces UNIQLO’s values of quality, care, and thoughtful design.

“UNIQLO’s Cashmere Workshop Pop-Up was designed to bring the premium quality of UNIQLO’s 100% Cashmere to life through a personalised and immersive experience”, said Molly Condon, UNIQLO Australia, campaign marketing manager. “By offering complimentary embroidery and gift wrapping upon purchase of a 100 per cent cashmere piece, we aimed to elevate the product’s appeal while aligning with key seasonal moments like Mother’s Day.

“This event has not only driven sales and engagement but also reinforced UNIQLO’s commitment to meaningful, locally relevant customer experiences that reflect UNIQLO’s focus on craftsmanship, affordability, and innovation.”

“This Mother’s Day, our goal was to create a unique and memorable experience that felt both personal and premium, said Lena Habkout, 1000heads head of client growth. “To achieve this, we created the UNIQLO ‘Cashmere Workshop’ to transport customers into the heart of a charming embroidery studio – where customers could witness the artistry first hand. Every detail was thoughtfully curated to highlight the exceptional quality of UNIQLO’s cashmere collection, leaving customers with a beautifully personalised gift and a lasting impression”

The Cashmere Workshop exemplifies UNIQLO’s evolving approach to experience-led retail—where product discovery, personalisation, and emotional resonance intersect to build stronger customer relationships. By turning gifting into a moment of connection, the brand is positioning itself as both a destination for premium essentials and a curator of meaningful experiences.

This campaign builds on UNIQLO and 1000heads’ ongoing partnership, delivering regular activations that blend brand strategy with cultural insight to drive engagement, conversion, and long-term brand loyalty.

CREDITS

Social Transformation and Creative Agency: 1000heads

Fiona Harris –General Manager

Lena Habkouk – Head of Client Growth

Daniel Koublachvili – Creative Technology Director

Mark Lloyd – Group Account Director

Simran Lala – Senior Social Executive

Christel Chong – Senior Creative

Theobe Li – Event Manager

Joshua Wong – Designer

Set builders: Alchemy Co Set Builder

Charlie McDonald – Logistics Manager

Emily Lloyd – Project Manager

Anthony Shone – Production Manager

UNIQLO

Molly Condon – Campaign Marketing Manager

James Chan – Campaign Marketing Manager

Sherry Li – Head of Marketing and PR