“Unfreaking Believable!” MAFS Australia Gets Cancelled In The United States

“Unfreaking Believable!” MAFS Australia Gets Cancelled In The United States
Mary Madigan
By Mary Madigan
SHARE
THIS



There is no denying that Married At First has been a runaway success for Nine; however, its success has failed to translate across the pond with the show being unceremoniously dumped in America.

Australia’s version of Married At First Sight was being aired in America via cable network Lifetime. However, last month the show was cut from its usual timeslot, leaving fans of the show with zero closure.

Yes, for a brief time, Americans also got to have the uncomfortable experience of watching Bryce and Melissa try and have a relationship.

According to The Daily Mail, on average, around 300,000 American viewers tuned in to watch our version of the reality show. Now, it’s not the numbers the series was getting here, which saw the show reach upward of 1.1 million viewers but that still isn’t anything to sniff it!

Clearly, some Americans were pretty invested.

Naturally, fans took to Twitter to share their feelings.

Thankfully Australians are safe from feeling this kind of pain as Married At First Sight will be returning.

Please login with linkedin to comment

MAFS Married at First Sight Nine

Latest News

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer
  • Marketing

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer

Selling and customer engagement in B2B demands a higher degree of personalisation and engagement. In pre-pandemic times, enterprises struggled with leakage, with outdated sales engagement and channels – post-covid showed that digital is no longer an option but an absolute imperative. In an ever-changing world, where should the CEO’s attention be focused? The Online Retailer […]

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark
  • Campaigns

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark

MSD has released a new ad campaign via Paper + Spark showing the many varied emotions people can face when dealing with COVID, with the news that medication to combat COVID is now available to those in need. The ad campaign introduces us to Jim, who is waiting on the result of a rapid antigen […]

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features
  • Campaigns

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features

Football fans across Australia can continue to sharpen their AFL skills wherever they are thanks to the latest evolution of Google’s ‘Footy Skills Lab’ developed with support from AFLW players Tayla Harris (pictured, right), Maddy Prespakis (pictured, left), AFL umpire Nathan William (pictured, centre) and AFL Wheelchair athletes Chris Henderson & Louis Rowe. The latest […]

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions
  • Media
  • Technology

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions

With the release of its ad-supported subscription program looming, Netflix has announced Microsoft Corp as its sales and tech partner in an attempt to slow the current loss of subscribers on the platform. Netflix announced in April its intent to introduce an ad-supported subscription plan as a lower-cost option to offer alongside existing basic, standard […]

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge
  • Media

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge

Damon Mudge (pictured) will be bringing his data management, IT transformation, process and technology modernisation and data governance skills to Audience Group as its new director of technology. Commenting on the hiring, Audience Group director James McDonald said: “When it comes to data integration, Damon is the data whisperer. He’s the IT whisperer between marketing […]