“Unfreaking Believable!” MAFS Australia Gets Cancelled In The United States

There is no denying that Married At First has been a runaway success for Nine; however, its success has failed to translate across the pond with the show being unceremoniously dumped in America.

Australia’s version of Married At First Sight was being aired in America via cable network Lifetime. However, last month the show was cut from its usual timeslot, leaving fans of the show with zero closure.

Yes, for a brief time, Americans also got to have the uncomfortable experience of watching Bryce and Melissa try and have a relationship.

According to The Daily Mail, on average, around 300,000 American viewers tuned in to watch our version of the reality show. Now, it’s not the numbers the series was getting here, which saw the show reach upward of 1.1 million viewers but that still isn’t anything to sniff it!

Clearly, some Americans were pretty invested.

Naturally, fans took to Twitter to share their feelings.

Curious what happened to Married at First Sight Australia @lifetimetv It was there on Wednesdays and now it’s gone #MAFS #MAFSaustralia #Lifetime — Jane Hare (@jane_hare) June 15, 2022

Un-freaking-believable!!! 😱😬🤬 I literally cannot believe that Lifetime has taken MAFS Australia off their regular cable TV channel in the middle ogbthe God damn season!! I freaking hate this streaming crap…just give me regular TV 😤 for God's sake!! — Anthony Giordano (@RUSHFan0612) June 9, 2022

Lifetime is whacked showing fluff instead of airing the next episode of Married at First Sight Australia.#mafsau #mafs #mafsaustralia #MarriedAtFirstSightAU https://t.co/Nt5494q1qq — Penny (@maf7825) June 30, 2022

Thankfully Australians are safe from feeling this kind of pain as Married At First Sight will be returning.