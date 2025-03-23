UNESCO-Listed Budj Bim Cultural Landscape Wins OOh!media’s 2025 Indigenous Business Grant

Tour operator Budj Bim Cultural Landscape has been named the winner of oOh!media’s Indigenous Business Grant for 2025.

Budj Bim Cultural Landscape will receive an out of home media package valued at $200,000 across oOh!’s digital network with support from oOh!’s innovation and creative hub, POLY.

An Aboriginal-owned and operated tourism business, Budj Bim Cultural Landscape Tours offers visitors an opportunity to explore the cultural and natural history of the approximately 7,000 square kilometre Budj Bim region in south-western Victoria.

As the only UNESCO World Heritage-listed site in Victoria for its cultural values, Budj Bim faces challenges in attracting a steady flow of visitors due to its remote location, positioned four hours from Melbourne and six hours from Adelaide between the Great Ocean Road and the Grampians.

“Winning the oOh! Indigenous Business Grant is an incredible opportunity to shine a light on Budj Bim and the deep cultural significance of this landscape. Being just one of two UNESCO World Heritage-listed sites in Victoria, our region remains largely overlooked, with limited exposure and few drive-by visitors. This grant will help us amplify awareness and attract more people to experience the rich history and enduring connection of the Gunditjmara people to this land,” Harriet Keatley, marketing manager at Budj Bim Cultural Landscape said.

oOh! launched the Indigenous Business Grant to support and amplify Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander businesses by leveraging oOh!’s national digital Out of Home network. The inaugural winner was The Unexpected Guest, an Australian-made and owned breakfast food products company.

“The quality of entries for this year’s Indigenous Business Grant were once again outstanding, showcasing the incredible talent, innovation, and impact of First Nations businesses across Australia. Budj Bim Cultural Landscape stood out as a truly unique and deserving winner, not only as the only tourism operator to enter, but also as a business with a powerful story to share. Leveraging oOh!’s Out of Home network will help bring greater attention to this often-overlooked region, encouraging more visitors to experience the deep cultural significance of Budj Bim. By increasing awareness at scale, we hope more people will take the opportunity to explore this extraordinary landscape and gain a deeper understanding and appreciation of our shared history,” Andrew Every, chief strategy and retail media officer and RAP executive sponsor at oOh!media said.

oOh! will be opening entries for the 2026 Indigenous Business Grant in December.