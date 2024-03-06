UN Global Compact Network Australia Launches Inaugural Anti-Greenwashing Course In Partnership With Salterbaxter & Cahoot

The UN Global Compact Network Australia (UNGCNA) has partnered with sustainability consultancy, Salterbaxter, and digital workforce learning provider, Cahoot Learning, to develop a new anti-greenwashing training course, tailored for marketers and communicators.

The course, Greenwashing: Time to stop the spin cycle, was developed after an ACCC internet sweep of 247 Australian businesses found 57% were making concerning claims about their environmental credentials. It is designed to help marketing and communications professionals practically apply the eight principles of the ACCC’s ‘Making environmental claims: A guide for business’.

Packed full of practical insight, exercises and examples, the course covers aspects such as the foundations of sustainability; how to identify examples of greenwashing; and ways to talk to others in your business about greenwashing, and how to avoid it.

The training course was piloted with a group of UNGCNA participants late last year.

“There is increasing pressure to respond to consumer demands for environmentally responsible products and services. At the same time, presenting a company or its products and services as environmentally friendly when they are not undermines the trust of consumers and damages reputation. To avoid missteps and harness the potential of marketing as a force for good it’s critical more marketers build the know-how and confidence needed to engage on ESG topics,” said Kate Dundas, executive director at UNGCNA.

“Credible business action combined with creative engagement is critical to support the development and uptake of sustainable products and services. As public expectations that companies act on sustainability grows, marketers need to be careful not to inadvertently mislead consumers,” said Stu Wragg, managing director of Salterbaxter Australia.

“Learning outcomes are always strengthened when participants learn together. A key feature of this course is the facilitation of peer-to-peer networking via the interactive learning platform – Cahoot Learning. Enrolled marketers can participate in discussions, reflections, activities and case studies facilitated by experts from the UNGCNA and Salterbaxter team,” said Barbara Harvey, head of learning & culture at Cahoot Learning.