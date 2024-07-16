UM Hires New Sydney Investment Lead

UM has appointed PHD’s Brittany Crowley as its new head of investment, Sydney.

Crowley, pictured above, joins in September and will oversee the agency’s investment strategies across all media and integrated partnerships.

Reporting directly to UM Sydney managing director, Ben McCallum, Crowley also takes up a position on UM’s national senior leadership team.

Crowley brings nearly 20 years of experience in the media industry and joins from PHD, where she was co-head of investment (Sydney) alongside Emma Wood. She has previously held senior buying roles at Wavemaker, Carat and MediaCom.

Anathea Ruys, CEO, UM Australia said: “From our very first interaction I was impressed with Britt’s future-focused approach to investment, trading and our media industry. She has a deep curiosity and focus on the strategy of investment, and I believe this is exactly what our industry and business require as we continue to adapt to our evolving economic environment.

“Britt is also a deeply human leader who cares about elevating the craft and expertise of the people around her. I am so excited to welcome her to UM and work with her,” Ruys concluded.

Crowley said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Anathea, Ben, and the wider UM team to push boundaries and give rise to meaningful change for clients, teams and agency. There’s never been a more exciting time to be in media so the opportunity to lead the evolution of investment; strategy, product, innovation, transformation and evolve ‘approach to value’ for clients…bring it on!”

“I’m a culture and people focused leader. UM’s culture drives the team’s unwavering passion, dedication, and quest to make a profound and positive impact on their clients’ businesses, I’m very excited to be a part of fostering and growing this aspect.”