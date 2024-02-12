UFC & ESPN Lock In Broadcast Partnership
UFC and ESPN Australia and New Zealand, have announced a multi-year broadcasting rights agreement for ESPN to remain the must-see destination for UFC fans to get comprehensive coverage rounding out all their UFC action. The agreement was negotiated in consultation with IMG.
ESPN will continue to deliver LIVE coverage of all 30 UFC Fight Night events, along with all 12 UFC Pay-Per-View Prelims each year.
ESPN will also screen additional content that includes original programs, such as UFC Countdown, The Ultimate Fighter, and Dana White’s Contender Series, which has discovered the likes of rising Australian Welterweight Jack Della Maddalena.
“ESPN has been a great partner to us, and we’re thrilled they will continue to broadcast our events in Australia and New Zealand,” said Peter Kloczko, UFC vice president Australia & New Zealand.
“Our roster of talent from Australia and New Zealand has never been stronger, and we’re excited to continue to work with ESPN to keep promoting these athletes, building local stars, and broadcasting the best combat sports events in the world to our incredible fans here”.
“We’re excited ESPN will continue to carry the most comprehensive coverage of UFC to round out all the live action for UFC fans,” said Kylie Watson-Wheeler, senior vice president and managing director of The Walt Disney Company and responsible for ESPN across Asia Pacific.
“Our ESPN programming packs a punch with live events every week across the year, and there’s so much local talent – such as UFC Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, Israel Adesanya, Robert Whittaker and Tai Tuivasa – in the UFC Octagon for Australians and New Zealanders to get behind”.
