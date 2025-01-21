Uber & London Gatwick Unveil Campaign ‘You’re Almost There’ Via Mother Marking New Partnership

Created by Mother, the new campaign sees the ride-share app Uber and the UK’s second busiest airport London Gatwick partner for the ‘You’re almost there’ platform, photographed by Nick Meek.

To celebrate the partnership, Uber has unveiled over 2,500 branded assets at London Gatwick, which were designed by the creative agency Mother. These visual elements will be a permanent fixture at London Gatwick until late 2027.

Uber has become the new media partner for London Gatwick. Through this partnership, Uber seeks to engage passengers with the message that wherever they’re headed, with Uber, ‘You’re almost there’ with ride-hailing, train and coach options for onward journeys on the Uber app.

The collaboration features practical enhancements, including clearer wayfinding from baggage collection to Uber pickup areas which are now in more convenient locations, all designed to streamline the passenger experience at London Gatwick.

“At airports, travellers want to reach their final destination as effortlessly as possible. Our campaign shows them just how close they are, reminding everyone that with Uber, You’re almost there,” Maya Gallego Spiers, head of marketing at Uber UK said.

“We aimed to connect Uber with London Gatwick’s broad passenger base, and across the airport, in literally thousands of places, there are messages designed to generate a smile. We hope this lifts journeys to and from London Gatwick. By elevating Uber’s iconic journey line, as seen by millions every day using the app, we’re graphically showing travellers they’re almost at their destination,” Mother’s executive creative director Martin Rose added.

Credits:

Brand: Uber

Campaign: You’re Almost There

Creative: Mother

Photography: Nick Meek