Uber Converts Icebergs Into Luxurious Ice Bath Post City2Surf Via Hello Social

On Sunday 11 August post-City2surf, hundreds of Uber One members were able to enjoy an exclusive “Ice Cold Recovery” at the Icebergs precinct in Bondi Beach, via Hello Social.

Post cool down, guests clad in robes and slippers were invited to Maurice Terzini’s Icebergs Dining Room & Bar to keep the lactic acid flowing with complimentary food and beverages plus tunes from global hit maker, DJ Touch Sensitive. The event also included margarita mixer recovery bikes, recovery massages, and limited-edition event merchandise.

“The benefits of Uber One membership are crystal clear for anyone who already likes to enjoy credit on rides, zero-dollar delivery, and memorable perks – but this was the perfect opportunity to showcase the benefits of our membership from one of the country’s most iconic locations at the perfect moment in time,” said head of marketing, Uber ANZ, Nicole Bardsley.

“The City2Surf continues to index highly amongst Sydney-siders and has quickly become one of the biggest events on the social calendar – it certainly made sense for Uber One to show up and celebrate the perks of being a member. We wanted to harness the camaraderie of in-trend community run clubs with our obsession for recovery, to create something truly unique. The feedback has been amazing and we’re looking forward to continuing to build out even more meaningful exclusives for Uber One members in the future,” said managing partner, Hello Social, Sam Kelly.

Across the country, Uber Eats also paired the “Ice Cold Recovery” with equally ice-cold benefits for Uber One members by freezing certain fan favourites at $5.