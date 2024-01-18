Ubank Enlists Jordan Gogos To Deliver ‘Feel-Good Fashion’ Social-First Campaign

In collaboration with Australian designer Jordan Gogos, ubank has thrown open the runway doors and delivered its ‘Feel-Good Fashion’ campaign launch video in a dynamic display of lightning-fast cuts, beautiful transitions, and a visual feast of colour and movement.

It follows the announcement of the bank’s partnership with Gogos in the December edition of Harper’s BAZAAR Australia and New Zealand, where it launched custom fashion pieces and introduced the Feel-Good Fashion Fund initiative for emerging designers.

The Feel-Good Fashion campaign launch video challenges conceptions of reality, fabrics dance through the sky, while multiplying cloning visual effects sync to a perfectly matched track, ‘Famous’ by local Aussie music artist Logan.

“Jordan’s designs are filled with colour and creativity, and so ubank’s studio team wanted the camera work to be equally as bold. The idea behind the video’s camera work was to help elevate the final edit, giving freedom to movement,” said Callam Hanks, creative director at ubank.

Taking inspiration from films, music videos and social media trends, ubank created bespoke effects using programmable camera sliders and programming zoom cinema servo lenses to recreate shots seamlessly through each take, so that even when the camera was locked, the talent could move freely in frame, creating opportunities in the performances and enhancing the pre-planned visual effects.

Shot completely vertically, rigging the cinema camera on its side, allowed the studio and production team to get the real feel of lenses as they moved closer to the talent, giving a unique final output from other content that tends to crop for social use.

“While a lot of ubank’s slick transitions were created through clever match-cuts and camera techniques, a large part of the magic also came together in the edit, where the team created echo trails of talent ‘clones’ as well as adding a sprinkling of visual effects magic to some of the outfit and scene transitions, to make the transformations feel truly seamless”.

“We wanted the launch video to feel like our collaboration with Jordan: unexpected, colourful, but most of all, fun. Embracing vertical with a variety of effects and techniques allowed us to really capture the energy and boldness of the designs. We’re as excited for this launch as we are for the future of Australian fashion,” Hanks said.

Ubank’s Feel-Good Fashion campaign and annual fashion fund initiative is to:

Bridge the gap: by addressing a lack of financial and mentoring support for emerging Aussie designers.

Big prize, big boost: ubank will offer financial support and resources including a $30,000 grant – the largest cash prize – for local, up-and-coming design talent.

Offer expert guidance, mentorship and support: from fashion powerhouse Jordan Gogos, ubank, and Harper’s BAZAAR Australia and New Zealand.

Runway to reality: bring the selected emerging designer’s bespoke couture and prints to life via a limited edition ready-to-wear capsule collection.

Massive exposure: feature in ubank’s social media and marketing campaigns.

Annual showcase: select a new recipient each year, keeping the fashion engine fuelled.

“We believe in the power of creativity and innovation, and our collaboration with Jordan Gogos reflects that commitment,” said Andrew Morrison, chief product and growth officer at ubank.

“At ubank we’re all about supporting a new generation of Australians to be more successful with their money, offering proactive product features and insights designed to help them get ahead. This is why we are equally thrilled to introduce the Feel-Good Fashion Fund initiative, which will contribute to shaping the future of the fashion industry by nurturing emerging designers and giving them the resources and support they need to succeed,” he said.

Credits:

– Director: Genevieve Kaiser

– Producer & Still Photographer: Emily May Gunawan

– DP/Cinematographer: Alex Ditsas

– Styling: Harriet Crawford

– Styling Asst: Olivia Gherbaz

– Hair & Makeup Team: Amy Chen, Emma Luciano, Lorella Giannini

– Motion Director: Amy Zhang

– Gaffer: Bálint Major

– AC: Louis Lau

– Best Boy: Ben Friesen

– 2nd AC: Serena C Siow

– VFX & Editor: Josh Regoli

– Music: Famous by Logan

– Storyboard Artist: Julie Vo

– Colour Grading: Daniel Witt @ MoodLab

– Talent: Daia, Amir, Tee @ Stone Street, April @ People, Nathan @ FiveTwenty