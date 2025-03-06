Two Good Sports Kicks Off 2025 Season With A Slam Dunk

Sports podcast, Two Good Sports is officially back—bigger and better than ever for their 2025 season. Hosts Georgie Tunny and Abbey Gelmi are ready to once again dive into the hottest sports news, game-changing insights, and inspiring stories from across Australia and the globe.

Two Good Sports prides itself on disrupting the conventional sports media landscape, which too often is filled with ‘two blokes’ endlessly debating the latest results. Instead, the podcast brings together two of the nation’s top female journalists to provide sports news told differently with nuanced insight into what is happening in the world of sports.

Throughout this season, Tunny and Gelmi will be joined by a suite of sporting guests, including the likes of F1’s Guenther Steiner, star of Netflix’s hit series Drive to Survive, as well as local legends later to be announced. The show will also be further supported via the KIIS Network, with updates across The Pick Up with Brittany Hockley & Laura Byrne, Pagey and Amy on the Weekends, and KIIS Evenings.

“This season is going to be our biggest yet at Two Good Sports. George and I love nothing more than talking sport and introducing some special guests into the mix this year is going to bring new dynamic we can’t wait for. Never has it been more important to have diverse opinions in the sporting media landscape, and that’s exactly what we bring to the table,” said Gelmi.

“We are thrilled to be back for Two Good Sports, where Abs and I have the conversations we didn’t get to listen to growing up, unsure if sport was a safe place for women and girls. We’re proud to say it wholeheartedly is! This season we’re holding space for everything you need to know about sport. We’ll chat to athletes and journos and bring you, our audience, along for another wild ride!” said Tunny.

Two Good Sports drops every Friday, with the 2025 season kicking off with a discussion surrounding Ins and Outs for 2025. Further episodes will cover the latest in sports, including across the AFL, AFLW, Formula 1, NRL, netball and more.

Two Good Sports, thanks to Harvey Norman, is available now on the free iHeart app or wherever you get your podcasts.