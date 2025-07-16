Elizabeth McIntyre On Importance Of Networking For Female Career Progression

Elizabeth McIntyre, CEO of the Outdoor Media Association (OMA) is the latest guest writer in this series on the IMAA’s Female Leaders of Tomorrow program. Here, McIntyre highlights the value of networking, which she described as “invaluable for women looking to progress their career”.

Last time, we heard from strategic marketing consultant and former Hasbro and Vodafone marketing boss Natasa Zunic on her mission to creative a “collective of confident female leaders”.

B&T: How did you get involved and why this program specifically?

Elizabeth McIntyre: I’ve always enjoyed mentoring others within the organisations I’ve worked in. Watching people grow and move on can be bittersweet, as you lose great talent, but at the same time, you know that they will go on to achieve bigger things. This program is particularly important to me because it not only gives me the chance to understand others’ perspectives and learn more about the industry, but it also allows me to share my experiences and help the next generation of women succeed in media.

B&T: Why is mentoring women in the industry so important for its future success?

EM: Mentoring women in the media industry is key to creating a more dynamic and innovative future. When women are given the support and guidance they need, the industry benefits from diverse perspectives, stronger leadership, and more inclusive content. Programs like the IMAA’s Female Leaders of Tomorrow program play a crucial role in helping the media industry grow, adapt, and stay relevant in the long term. By supporting women today, we’re shaping a more vibrant and sustainable future for everyone in the industry.

B&T: Who are/were your mentors, and what did you learn from them?

EM: I’ve been lucky to have many mentors. I think of them as ‘boosters,’ each playing a special role when you need them for specific situations and providing diverse perspectives.

I also believe it’s important to choose mentors who are in positions that you aspire to, as they are the ones who know the path to get there.

B&T: If you could offer one piece of advice to all future leaders, what would it be and why?

EM: Don’t be afraid to reach out to people to ask for advice or grab a coffee; most people will accept. Always turn up with a list of questions so you can be prepared for a purposeful conversation.

Networking is key to understanding and navigating the media industry, and programs like this one are invaluable for women looking to progress their career.

These initiatives help to build connections and bring together a sense of community and support. You just never know where people are going to go on their career path!