Accenture Song Exec Baiju Shah Named AKQA Global CEO

Baiju Shah, Accenture Song’s global chief strategy officer, has jumped ship to become AKQA’s global head honcho.

WPP said his appointment reflects its mission to deliver outstanding creativity coupled with expertise in AI, data and technology.

Shah has has worked with leading global brands to boost customer relevance and business performance for more than two decades. As a co-founder of Accenture Song (formerly Accenture Interactive), the creative division of Accenture, he served as global chief strategy officer and senior managing director, shaping its vision, growth strategy, acquisitions and offerings.

Most recently, he led Accenture Song’s transformation to infuse AI across its creative services, managing a global team focused on using emerging technologies to help clients innovate responsibly and stay ahead of change.

Baiju also co-led Fjord, Accenture Song’s design and innovation consultancy, growing it into 35 global studios and establishing it as a leader in the field. He played a key role in acquiring several creative and design firms, broadening Accenture Song’s creative reach and innovation capabilities.

“I am delighted to welcome Baiju Shah as the new leader for AKQA, and excited to see how he will redefine what a modern creative company can deliver for clients. Over the past two decades, he has demonstrated that he is one of our industry’s leaders in bringing strategy, creativity and emerging technology together. I know Baiju’s arrival will bring even further momentum to the business,” said outgoing WPP CEO Mark Read.

“I would also like to thank Stephan Pretorius for stepping in as AKQA’s interim chair over the past eight months. His steady leadership and deep understanding of AKQA’s business have been key in guiding the team through this important period of transition and in setting the stage for its future success.”

Shah said AKQA has “always stood for iconic, creative innovation” and he was “honoured” to join as CEO.

“As AI and cultural shifts transform how business operates and how creativity itself is practised, we have a remarkable opportunity to create work that shapes how people live and connect. AKQA is uniquely equipped for this moment, combining craft, technology, and a deep understanding of people and culture.

“This is about more than creative output. It’s about achieving meaningful growth, setting new standards for innovation, and proving that imagination remains the most powerful force for building futures worth living in.

“I’m excited to lead AKQA into its next chapter, honouring our legacy while reimagining what an agency can be. AKQA will serve as a testing ground for the innovative and responsible use of AI, acting as pioneers for our clients, for WPP, and the future.”

Stephan Pretorius, WPP’s CTO, added: “It’s been a privilege to act as interim chair of AKQA and work alongside such a talented and committed global team. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved together during this period of transition. Baiju is the perfect choice to lead AKQA, and I look forward to supporting him as we continue to shape the future of our industry.”