Admosis Founder Daniel Copsey Acquires Minority Stake In Willow & Blake

Creative agency Willow & Blake, founded by Jessica Hatzis and Bree Johnson, has announced that Daniel Copsey, founder of Admosis as part of TMSPC Group, has acquired a minority stake in the company.

This partnership brings together the innovative digital expertise of Dan Copsey with Willow & Blake’s established creative and branding power.

Hatzis and Johnson are renowned entrepreneurs and creative leaders in the marketing and branding industry. As co-founders of Willow & Blake and skincare brand frank body, together with their team they have built over $1b worth of consumer brands.

“This new partnership marks an exciting chapter of growth for Willow & Blake. We’ve been quietly building a team of experts that are hungry and ready to create the next generation of game-changing brands. Having Dan and his team come on board as a partner gives us the strategic support we need to take Willow to the next level.” commented Hatzis and Johnson.

“Joining forces with Willow & Blake represents an exciting opportunity to create something truly special in the agency landscape,” said Copsey. “Together, we will focus on delivering innovative solutions that drive real results for our clients.”

The partnership sets the stage for significant growth and expansion, with Hatzis and Johnson maintaining the majority stake in the company and leading the strategic vision.

Key initiatives include: