Twitter Australia Releases 2022 Trends Report – Three Billion Tweets & Three Big Movements

Twitter has revealed the biggest trends they are seeing on Twitter Australia. These trends have been reviewed, analysed and added to the Twitter Trends report. Below, you’ll find more info on the report and a highlight of some of the standout stats. Read the report HERE.

About the 2022 Twitter Trends Report

There are hundreds of millions of Tweets sent on Twitter every day. When you look closely at the conversation, it’s more than memes and jokes; Tweets signal how people are thinking, feeling, behaving and they give us a sense of direction for where culture is heading. But, hundreds of millions of Tweets per day is a lot to sort through, so we’ve done the hard work.

The 2022 Twitter Trends report analysed billions of Tweets from 2019 – 2021 and found the three biggest movements floating to the top of conversation. From finance and gaming to social inequalities, the talk on Twitter reveals where the world is going.

Here are some of the highlights:

Voices Powering Change: Listening and learning from everyone

Australians are talking more and more about how we can create an equal Australia for everyone. Today, we see the growing community of voices talking openly about social issues and raising awareness about marginalised communities. These conversations have intensified more recently, they’re becoming nuanced and the intersectionality of the issues has been put at the forefront.

Key stats: We saw a 58 per cent increase of LGBTQIA+ conversations and content. Apart from that, we saw a 39 per cent increase in conversations around First Nations. A lot of these conversations are focused on information boosting. This includes societal/community issues, politics or crowd-funding/support for individuals. There’s also a strong and growing community of advocates with a collective vision to create a safer world for women, and who are vocal about the need for structural change to achieve gender equality (+23 per cent). Emerging trend: We are seeing the conversations around identity becoming more and more nuanced, with Aussies looking to understand about how intersections of gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, and other facets of identity, impact people’s experiences and perspectives.



Next-Level Gaming: Communities changing the game

Gaming conversations have found a place at the heart of Twitter. It’s where players, esports leagues, publishers, media, streamers, fans, and commentators come to connect and to talk about all the latest in gaming. With Australia levelling up its gaming industry – from hosting major expos, like PAX and Aust, to introducing a workers union for game development – gaming conversations will only continue to grow on Twitter.

Key stats: Conversations on gaming have increased 93 per cent YoY. We have noticed big volumes of conversation across the gaming communities on Twitter are around the metaverse (+8,181 per cent) and AR (+12 per cent). We are seeing these conversations expand to metaverse technologies including avatars, NFTs, and VR. Emerging trend: With the emergence of cryptocurrencies and play-to-earn games, the possibilities of decentralised gaming will be a growing topic of conversation among content creators and others in the gaming industry. This includes conversations around TreeVerse, crypto gaming and cloud gaming.



Speaking of Money: Conversations worth investing in

Money matters used to be closely held secrets of the few. But these days, a new crowd’s getting in on the finance action — and having fun. Communities of experts and everyday people are joining forces, freely sharing knowledge about finances and investments for all to see. Conversations about money have evolved, with more and more people having access to information and tapping into decentralised finance (hello, cryptocurrencies!).

Key stats: The DeFi conversations are wide and growing across Digital Currency (+101 per cent), Blockchain (+108 per cent), and Bitcoin (+172 per cent) Emerging trend: We’re seeing from our data a rise in conversations around the lesser known crypto exchanges such as Bitpay, Bistamp and Dash. And with the growing concerns around security and the environmental impact of digital assets, the debate between hot wallet and cold storage is sure to gain traction. We know that Aussies on Twitter are passionate about these issues and will drive these conversations to the top of the timeline.

