TV Ratings (3/10/2024): Seven’s Home & Away Wins Ratings For Entertainment, But Why Did Perri Turn Himself In?

Although he was “only acting in self defence”, Summer Bay newby Perri turned himself in this week, and Home & Away fans can’t get enough of the drama.

Filmed in Palm Beach, at the pointy end of Sydney’s “insular peninsula”, Home & Away is a consistent high-performer for Seven (and receives even larger audiences in the UK).

Last night’s episode attracted an average audience of 747,000 and reached 1.3 million. That’s decent in today’s TV climate and was only beaten by serious non-fictional programs.

The show is famous for blooding some of Australia’s best actors, including Chris Hemsworth, Heath Ledger, Isla Fisher, Dannii Minogue, Guy Pearce, Ryan Kwanten, Naomi Watts, Melissa George, Samara Weaving and Julian McMahon. And few will forget other Home & Away legends such as Dieter Brummer and Zac Drayson (Will Smith), who a B&T journalist allegedly got to know at a driver reviver program way back when.

This week, Perri (Cantona Stewart) had been living in fear of his abusive father Carl (Matthew Holmes), after his attempt to have him pay for his crimes failed. It’s a great storyline, B&T has no idea why Perri turned himself in, but the program has done good numbers all week.

Maybe Perri might break out of jail and rock up as a Marvel superhero in 10 years time?

Seven and Nine News actually picked up the biggest numbers (both north of a million average audiences), while on 10, Dogs Behaving Badly’s bark could be heard (or seen) by 945,000 people.

