TV Ratings (25/3/25): MAFS’ Jamie Takes Chance To Meet Other Potential Match Only To Be Stood Up By Date, With Husband Dave Surprisingly Supportive

Last night, MAFS contestants were faced with a decision of whether or not to join the Final Task, which gives each person the chance to meet another potential match. The episode siphoned a Total TV National Reach of 2,729,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 1,815,000, once again winning the ratings for Nine.

Over on Seven, Home and Away saw a Total TV National Reach of 1,253,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 833,000.

Channel 10‘s Australian Survivor brought in a Total TV National Reach of 1,201,000 and a Total TV national average Audience of 622,000, as viewers saw the promised tribal council in episode 18.

Just moments before, though, Karin found out she had been blindsided by the other participants, finding out that the entire tribe had come together with a plan to blindside her and her number one ally Zara.

Over on MAFS, Dave quickly decided that ‘ the brand new Final Task was not for him – only to learn that wife Jamie had chosen to take part, while his wife Jamie was curious to meet her other match – only to be stood up by him.

The experiment saw each participant given the opportunity to meet another potential match. Some decisions to take part or not solidified connections while casting doubt in the minds of others and even led to one groom being kicked out of his apartment.

Dave said he was surprised when Jamie told him about her decision but he was also understanding of her reasoning.

“I could tell Jamie was embarrassed by the way she was talking, and I felt like she approached the conversation light-heartedly – and you get a better reaction from me when you do that,” Dave said.

“I felt sorry for her that she got stood up, even though I’m her husband,” he laughed.

“I have my morals and things to stand by in a relationship and I can only control that, so for Jamie, I had understanding”.

Jamie wasn’t the only one to agree to the Final Task, and Dave said although she technically made the same decision as Paul – who was kicked out of his apartment and accused of cheating by wife Carina – every situation was unique.

“The way everyone handled it was different. The intentions of going into the dates do matter as well,” Dave added.

Dave is giving maturity and we love him for it.