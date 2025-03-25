TV Ratings (24/3/2025): Sam Pang’s Numbers Slip Slightly From Debut

Channel 10’s Sam Pang Tonight debuted to big numbers, but perhaps a rocky start last week. Last night, its numbers slipped.

Last week’s debut episode, featuring actor Jack Thompson, pulled in a total TV reach of 1.57 million, an average audience of 799,000 and a BVOD average 33,000.

Last night’s episode, featuring Boy Swallows Universe actor Felix Cameron and comedian Kitty Flanagan, saw softer numbers: a reach of 1.2 million, an average of 575,000 and a BVOD average of 21,000.

Last week, 10 trumpeted the show’s debut, saying it was its biggest launch since Hunted in 2022. It also lifted 10’s time slot by 310 per cent compared to the same night last year and secured a 32.5 per cent commercial share, making it the #1 show in its time slot and the #2 entertainment show overall.

That said, it might not be particularly surprising that the show’s numbers were slightly lower than its debut. How it plays out in the long term, of course, remains to be seen.

Nine’s Married At First Sight, as usual, won the day, however.

It managed a total TV reach of 2.8 million, an average of 1.77 million and a BVOD average of 491,000.

Seven’s Australian Idol was its top-rating entertainment show and totalled a reach of 1.6 million, an average audience of 906,000 and a BVOD average of 91,000.