NewsletterTV Ratings

TV Ratings (11/2/25): MAFS’ Morena Goes Rogue In Outburst With Tony

Fredrika Stigell
Fredrika Stigell
2 Min Read
Morena and Tony's argument turns explosive.
Morena and Tony's argument turns explosive.

Last night, Married at First Sight (MAFS) raked in the numbers for Nine, as MAFS fans couldn’t wait to get more juicy drama, and drama there was!

The episode saw a Total TV National Reach of 2,624,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 1,673,000.

Over on Seven, Australian Idol raked in a Total TV National Reach of 1,533,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 759,000.

Channel 10‘s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! raked in a Total TV National Reach of 1,063,000.

As intimacy week continued over on MAFS, everyone is hot and bothered, but some drama took out the ‘hot’ and people ended up just bothered.

There are a few contenders competing for the obligatory villain title, with Morena emerging as a possible frontrunner after last night’s episode.

Morena saw her marriage to Tony implode after the pair got in a heated argument about communication.

Things escalated after Tony returned to their apartment from a workshop with MAFS sex expert Alessandra, eager to talk to his wife about what he learned amid intimacy week.

Morena disregarded his attempts at conversation so she could discuss her new affirmation book instead.

“I’m coming back here and you’re hammering me,” Tony said.

Morena wasn’t having it, accusing Tony of trying to shut her up.

“You don’t get to walk off [and] tell me to stop talking. I asked for an alpha man, I didn’t ask for a child,” she screamed.

Tony’s attempts to apologise only angered Morena further. Fed up, Tony fled their apartment and went home to Wollongong, prompting Morena to record a furious selfie video which played out on-air.

The nasty confrontation has seen viewers turn on the bride, labelling her behaviour “childish” and “disrespectful”.

“Morena is an actual nightmare. Actually behaving like the child she referred Tony to as,” another said.

“Morena is too much,” a third added.

Tv Ratings 11/2/25

Related posts:

  1. TV Ratings (4/2/25) & (3/2/25): MAFS’ Ryan Ranks Jacqui 4th During Photo Ranking Challenge, Promising Her “100% Honesty”
  2. TV Ratings (10/2/25): Eagles Defeat Chiefs In Super Bowl Win & Kendrick Lamar’s Half-Time Performance Do The Numbers For Seven
  3. TV Ratings (05/02/2025): Adrian’s Moral High Ground Burst By Producer With Receipts As MAFS Confessions Week Continues To Make Or Break Couples
  4. TV Ratings (09/02/2025): Tim Gives A Masterclass In “Gaslighting” As The First Commitment Ceremony Heats Up
TAGGED: , , , , ,
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art and historical artefacts in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts. Fredrika majored in English during her Bachelor's and is an avid reader with a particular interest in classics and literary fiction.

Latest News

Powered’s Annual Event Series Is Back As New Senior Appointments Revealed 
DEPT’s Global Growth Chief Predicts AI “Battleground” In Australia While Evolving CMO Roles Might Leave Some Behind
Meet Gain Theory, WPP’s Marketing Effectiveness Arm Targeting Australia For Growth
Are Australian Consumers Falling Out Of Love With Their Favourite Brands? 83% Of Aussies Feel Overlooked By The Brands They’re Loyal To
Register Lost your password?