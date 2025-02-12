TV Ratings (11/2/25): MAFS’ Morena Goes Rogue In Outburst With Tony

Last night, Married at First Sight (MAFS) raked in the numbers for Nine, as MAFS fans couldn’t wait to get more juicy drama, and drama there was!

The episode saw a Total TV National Reach of 2,624,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 1,673,000.

Over on Seven, Australian Idol raked in a Total TV National Reach of 1,533,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 759,000.

Channel 10‘s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! raked in a Total TV National Reach of 1,063,000.

As intimacy week continued over on MAFS, everyone is hot and bothered, but some drama took out the ‘hot’ and people ended up just bothered.

There are a few contenders competing for the obligatory villain title, with Morena emerging as a possible frontrunner after last night’s episode.

Morena saw her marriage to Tony implode after the pair got in a heated argument about communication.

Things escalated after Tony returned to their apartment from a workshop with MAFS sex expert Alessandra, eager to talk to his wife about what he learned amid intimacy week.

Morena disregarded his attempts at conversation so she could discuss her new affirmation book instead.

“I’m coming back here and you’re hammering me,” Tony said.

Morena wasn’t having it, accusing Tony of trying to shut her up.

“You don’t get to walk off [and] tell me to stop talking. I asked for an alpha man, I didn’t ask for a child,” she screamed.

Tony’s attempts to apologise only angered Morena further. Fed up, Tony fled their apartment and went home to Wollongong, prompting Morena to record a furious selfie video which played out on-air.

The nasty confrontation has seen viewers turn on the bride, labelling her behaviour “childish” and “disrespectful”.

“Morena is an actual nightmare. Actually behaving like the child she referred Tony to as,” another said.

“Morena is too much,” a third added.