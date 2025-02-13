TV Ratings (12/02/2025): MAFS Intimacy Week Descends Into Chaos… Again

As another night on MAFS descended into absolute bedlam, one thing is clear—this season is serving up the kind of mess that keeps us coming back for more. And the numbers don’t lie, last nights episode delivered an impressive total TV national reach of 2,867,000 and a national average of 1,756,000.

Intimacy Week on Married At First Sight has delivered all the drama we could hope for, but nothing could prepare us for the bombshell that dropped at the groom’s workshop, where Ryan made some truly shocking comments about his wife, Jacqui.

As the group gears up for the Dinner Party, there’s only one thing on everyone’s mind: confronting Ryan. Unaware of the storm brewing, Jacqui and Ryan waltz in as a “united front,” blissfully ignorant of the tea that’s about to be spilled.

The night quickly spirals into chaos as Jamie, ever the truth-seeker, pulls Jacqui aside to get to the bottom of things. Before long, Ryan’s offhand remarks are exposed, leaving Jacqui stunned while the grooms go for the jugular.

But just when we think we’ve hit peak drama, the infamous Photo Ranking Challenge rears its ugly head again, sending Jacqui into a passionate monologue about self-worth. In a moment of reality TV gold, she storms off.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Married At First Sight (@mafs)

“I’m never going to settle for less, never ever,” she yells at Awhina and Rhi, who have followed her out for support.

Meanwhile, Tony and Morena’s love story (or lack thereof) takes another nosedive as Tony confesses he’s afraid to speak, fearing Morena’s, shall we say, assertive communication style.

But wait, there’s more! Enter Paul, who decides now is the perfect time to interrogate Morena about her late-night hallway screams.

What follows is an explosive showdown, complete with table-smacking, dramatic ponytail flicks, and enough finger-pointing to make the experts wince – oh the – totally unscripted – drama.