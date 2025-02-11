TV Ratings (10/2/25): Eagles Defeat Chiefs In Super Bowl Win & Kendrick Lamar’s Half-Time Performance Do The Numbers For Seven

Yesterday, the Super Bowl raked in the numbers for Seven, with a Total TV National Reach of 2,512,000 as fans watched Kendrick Lamar perform during the half-time show.

The Philadephia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 to win Super Bowl LIX.

It’s the Eagles’ second Super Bowl win, with Aussie Jordan Mailata part of the winning team on the NFL’s night of nights.

Mailata protects quarterback Jalen Hurts as part of the Eagles’ elite offensive line and is the second Aussie to win a Super Bowl ring.

The worlds of entertainment and sport erupted after a split-second cameo was shown of Serena Williams during Lamar’s half-time performance, with fans going wild.

Kendrick added the latest chapter to his public feud with fellow rapper Drake when the entire New Orleans crowd joined in on the most controversial lyric of ‘Not Like Us’.

Over on Channel 10, I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! brought a Total TV National Reach of 1,116,000.

Over on Nine, Married at First Sight (MAFS) kicked off its intimacy week, with Total TV National Reach raking in 2,767,000 and Total TV National Average Audience reaching 1,668,000.

The morning after the first Commitment Ceremony, Rhi and Jeff are still stunned that Tim showed up after failing to try to get to know Katie.

Sexologist Alessandra invites all the brides to a workshop, but Ashleigh is not going to be able to make it. She’s woken to find Jake furiously packing his bags to quit the experiment.

He says he cannot trust Ash anymore, so he’s out, which she immediately clocks as a “cop out”.

“He doesn’t want to face it, he doesn’t want to face the repercussions of his actions, what the group would have to say,” she said.

The sexologist asks everyone else where they’re at in their relationships, and it ranges from Awhina’s “we were intimate just before I came” to Sierah’s “I don’t know if we’re just mates now”.

To spice things up, Alessandra gives the women a task: organise their ‘ultimate fantasy night’ with whatever gets them hot under the collar.

During their fantasy nights, Carina drips chocolate on Paul’s nipples and licks it off, Jamie surprises Dave with not much underneath her blazer and Awhina and Adrian play a board game that requires spanking.

Jacqui isn’t so happy with Ryan, who she wants to compliment her while she tried on lingerie. He does this by rubbing his hands together and saying, “mmmmhm” and “ooooooh” a lot.

“I think he needs to increase his vocabulary,” Jacqui said.