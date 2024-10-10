TV Ratings (10/10/2024): Nine’s The Block & Drama Human Error Do The Business

Nine’s double whammy of The Block and new drama series Human Error have reached large audiences on TV overnight.

The Block reached almost 2 million viewers with an average audience just north of 1 million. Crime drama Human Error, which reached 1.36 million, follows the life of police officer Holly O’Rourke and her police team in a tale full of twists and inspired by real events.

On Seven, Home & Away performed strongly, reaching 1.34 million viewers with an impressive average audience of 860,000.

Over on Ten, Thank God You’re Here also rated well, reaching nearly 1 million and keeping 551,000 glued throughout the program.

Here are the Top 20 programs on Wednesday night