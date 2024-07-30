Tune In Or Lose Out: The Unstoppable Rise Of Audio In Modern Marketing

In this op-ed, Venessa Hunt, director of commercial strategy & growth at ARN, discusses all things audio and its place in the marketing landscape today.

Recently, I had the opportunity to chair a panel at Cannes in Cairns with the amazing trio of Chris Allan, connections director at Lion; Fiona Bateman, head of brand and media at Menulog; and Ralph van Dijk, founder of Eardrum & Resonance Sonic Branding. I wanted to bring some of the gold that they shared to those who couldn’t be there.

In the incredibly competitive world of advertising, where grabbing consumer attention is a relentless battle, audio has emerged as a powerhouse medium that marketers can no longer afford to overlook. Its unparalleled ability to engage listeners and create memorable experiences makes audio advertising a game-changer. From catchy jingles that become earworms to strategic sonic triggers that evoke emotional responses, audio is a dynamic tool that can propel brands to new heights. As media consumption continues to evolve, it’s imperative for marketers to recognise and harness the unrivalled potential of audio.

The Sensory Supremacy of Audio

Audio advertising stands out for its unique ability that it cannot be ignored or skimmed over, you can’t ‘turn your ears off’. As Chris Allan, connections director at Lion succinctly puts it, “Audio cuts through and drives consistency through the campaign. It gives a sensorial experience”. This sensory engagement makes audio an incredibly powerful medium for reinforcing brand messages and fostering deep brand recognition.

Sonic Triggers: The Secret Weapon

Sonic triggers, such as jingles, brand sounds, and voices, are the secret weapon in the arsenal of audio advertising. These auditory cues are designed to be instantly recognisable and evoke strong emotional responses. A well-crafted jingle or distinctive sound logo can become synonymous with a brand, creating powerful associations in the minds of consumers. As head of brand and media at Menulog, Fiona Bateman shared, “I love Audio for many reasons, but particularly because I love when people sing your sting back to you”. And she should know, Menulog’s “Did Somebody Say?” campaign has taken the market by storm. This phenomenon underscores the enduring impact that well-crafted audio elements can have on brand recall and consumer engagement.

Rethinking Audio’s Strategic Role

Despite its evident advantages, audio is often relegated to a complementary role in marketing strategies rather than being a primary focus. This perspective is fundamentally flawed.

“It’s considered as a complementary channel, rather than where to start – when in fact it should be the other way around,” said Allan.

By placing audio at the forefront of their campaigns, brands can leverage their unique strengths to drive more impactful results. Audio’s ability to cut through other media clutter and engage listeners on a personal level makes it the ideal starting point for any comprehensive marketing strategy. Allan also made a case that he has shifted to the briefing for Tooheys to start with the jingle “I feel like a Tooheys” and the direction to his partnering agencies is how to bring this to life.

The Perils of Inconsistency

To fully harness the power of audio, brands must approach this medium with a well-thought-out strategy.

“You can’t dabble in audio. You’ll end up with half-baked, forgettable ads that end up in the wrong places. Invest in getting the creative template right,” said van Dijk.

The most effective audio ads are entertaining, single-minded in concept and message, and contain consistent audio brand codes. Consistency in messaging as well as execution is key to building a strong audio presence. Brands should not be deterred by fears of wear-out, as repetition is key to reinforcing brand messages.

“Using this across other mediums such as TV and Social gives those channels’ creative an added boost, as it moves from merely attention to recall,” added Allan.

“The best thing you can do in audio is ignore all your fears about wear-out. It takes time and commitment,” said Bateman. “Embracing a long-term perspective allows brands to build strong audio identities and cultivate lasting connections with their audience”.

Elevating Audio to the Top of the Agenda

To unlock the full potential of audio advertising, brands must prioritise this medium and invest and stick with it.

“Success comes from brands that commit to audio – and that starts with prioritising the creative. We knew that ‘Did Somebody Say’ was working, but committing to it further and adding Snoop took it to a whole other level,” said Bateman.

This commitment involves developing audio content that aligns with the brand’s identity and resonates with the target audience.

Audio: The Cheat Code for Passive Attention

One of audio advertising’s unique advantages is its ability to capture passive attention. Unlike visual ads that require active viewing, audio can engage listeners even when they are not fully paying attention.

“Audio is the cheat code for passive attention,” said Allan.

This characteristic makes audio an incredibly effective medium for reaching audiences in various contexts, such as during commutes, workouts, or household chores. By integrating audio into their marketing mix, brands can maintain a continuous presence in the lives of consumers.

Unleashing Boundless Creativity

The creative freedom offered by audio is limitless. Unlike other advertising forms constrained by visual elements, production budgets, or platform restrictions, audio allows marketers to experiment with a diverse array of locations, characters, and emotions to craft unique and memorable ads that form vivid mental pictures.

“The freedom you have to be creative with Audio is limitless.” This boundless creativity empowers brands to stand out and make a lasting impact on their target audience,” said van Dijk.

Embracing the Audio Revolution

As the media landscape continues to shift, the power of audio advertising becomes increasingly undeniable. From its unparalleled ability to create sensory experiences to its limitless creative potential, audio offers unique advantages that other mediums simply cannot match. By prioritising audio and investing in quality, strategically crafted content, brands can harness the full potential of this dynamic medium. As the industry moves forward, it’s time for marketers to embrace the audio revolution and unlock new opportunities for engagement and growth. Audio is not just an ancillary tool but a central pillar of modern marketing strategies, capable of driving brand success and consumer loyalty. The time to elevate audio is now—don’t just follow the trend, lead the revolution.