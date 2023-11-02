TRP And Honda Partner In Forceful New Campaign

Honda is a Force for Nature in new campaign by TRP

The spot follows a man unleashing a powerful force on his backyard, with Honda’s battery powered equipment in hand. With the snap of Honda’s powerful new 36V battery, he summons a wind that can move heaven and earth.

“As the market for battery powered lawn and garden products expands, Honda’s new 36V battery range is perfectly positioned to offer consumers an unbeatable mix of high spec and affordable pricing.” said Cameron Cuthill, head of brand integration at Honda Australia. “The range includes a brand-new blower, hedge trimmer, line trimmer, 2Ah battery, standard charger and much anticipated chainsaw for future release”.

“When it comes to battery performance in lawn and garden products, there is one thing on everyone’s mind: power. And Honda’s new battery range isn’t just powerful, it’s a force for nature. This campaign shows Honda’s new battery range as a superpower, letting you control anything in your backyard,” said Kyle Ross, head of strategy at TRP.

The campaign launches nationally from November across Finecast, online video, display and social media.

