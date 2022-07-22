Triple M’s Jess Eva Copes Gross Comments Over Viral Braless Photo

Mary Madigan
By Mary Madigan
Radio host Jess Eva has gone viral after a photo of her was posted on the Triple M Breakfast account while she appeared to be braless.

The photo featured Eva with her co-hosts MG and Pagey and a contestant from Nine’s The Block.

Eva’s lack of a bra went viral with the comment section filled with observations about her body. Comments were left under the photo, such as, “no bra day,” and “high beams.” Really gross, and uneeeded comments.

Even, The Daily Mail wrote an article calling it a “wardrobe malfunction.”

The response was so significant that Eva addressed the saga live on the radio; she said: “I didn’t realise you could see my nipples. You couldn’t see the colour, just the shape. I looked at it when it went up online and added, ‘Oh my god, why didn’t you tell me?’” she asked her co-hosts.

MG told her that he simply had not noticed. Meanwhile, Pagey admitted he had noticed but said: “It’s 2022, and we’re in a workplace!  I don’t know what you can say anymore. I just thought you knew! I thought it was a look you were going for.”

Honestly, the worst part about this story is that in 2022, a woman going braless can cause such a mass reaction, and that people think they can comment on a women’s body.

Jess Eva Trip

