Triple M Puts The Gold Back In The Gold Coast

It’s the station the Gold Coast grew up with, and in a local nod to its heritage, Triple M today has been officially renamed to 92.5 Triple M Gold.

92.5 Triple M Gold has brought the good times and greatest hits back to the Gold Coast with Flan, Ali & Spida for Breakfast, South East Queensland’s very own local drive home with The Rush Hour’s Leisel Jones, Liam & Dobbo, and the Goldy’s biggest sing-along favourites direct from the Gold FM playlist past.

92.5 Triple M Gold is made especially for Gold Coast audiences every day.

“Triple M launched four years ago on the Gold Coast as part of our roll out of the national Triple M Network, and now is the perfect time to add some Gold flavour back into the station again. Gold Coast audiences loved the Gold brand, and we’re excited to see the evolution of this station with more of the Gold variety of music our local listeners know and love, alongside an acknowledgement of its heritage, while keeping it a part of the highly successful, national Triple M brand” said SCA chief content officer, Dave Cameron.

“We know our other bespoke versions of Triple M are some of Australia’s most successful digital radio stations, such as Triple M Classic Rock, Triple M 80s and Triple M Country. In a similar approach, we are excited to bring a version of the iconic Triple M brand to the Gold Coast that’s made specifically for Gold Coast radio fans, and we’ve changed our name to celebrate this. Today, 92.5 Triple M Gold is launched as the Gold Coast’s very own”.

No one is happier than Breakfast announcer Spida Everitt who said: “The gold is back where it belongs, right there in our name”.

“Every morning Ali, Flan and I broadcast straight out of Broadie to Bundall and Benowa, Coolangatta and Coomera, up the mountains to the green behind our beloved gold at Tamborine and all in between, and we love it. We love the Gold Coast, we’re passionate about its people and places and now we can all celebrate that the gold is back,” said Everitt.

“This station has and always will be the heartbeat of the Gold Coast. From supporting junior sporting teams to the Gold Coast Suns, rebuilding RSL Clubs, running school tuckshops, and staging rescues and major fundraisers, and being there through major moments, from disasters to celebrations like Magic Millions, Blues on Broadbeach and Cooly Rocks, our commitment to community has never wavered and it never will”.