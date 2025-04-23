Triple M Keeps Rugby League Fanatics In The Loop With Two New Rush Hour Shows

Triple M has announced two brand new Rush Hour Drive shows for New South Wales and Queensland, focused on delivering localised NRL coverage from Monday 28 April.

Airing weekdays from 4pm to 6pm, both locally-produced Rush Hour shows are tailor-made for NRL fans, further solidifying Triple M as the undisputed home of footy with content that keeps fans informed, entertained, and connected to the ‘greatest game of all’.

Rugby league commentator and radio veteran Anthony Maroon will host Triple M’s Rush Hour across metro and regional NSW, joined by a range of co-hosts including former Captain of Paramatta Eels Nathan ‘Hindy’ Hindmarsh, four-time NRLW premiership winner Millie Elliott, host of LiSTNR’s Willow Talk and Footy Talk Adam Peacock, NRLW’s premiership players Sam Bremner and Keeley Davis.

Maroon will also continue to anchor Triple M Sydney’s Dead Set Legends every Saturday alongside Josh Mansour.

“I’m genuinely pumped to be working with Hindy, we’ve actually been mates for years – we both wore the blue and gold, he with Parra and me with the Waterloo Waratahs. But I’m just as excited to be teaming up with some of the best in the NRLW. Millie, Sam, and Keeley bring so much talent and insight. I think listeners are going to love what they bring to the show,” said Maroon.

“Absolutely pumped to get even further involved with Triple M. I have always been a loyal Triple M listener and I’ll try anything once…even working with Anthony Maroon,” Hindy reinforced the general excitement for the show, whilst poking fun of his new co-host.

The Rush Hour with Dobbo & Elliott will air across metro and regional Queensland, hosted by existing Triple M regulars and seasoned NRL commentators Ben ‘Dobbo’ Dobbin and Elliott Lovejoy.

Dobbo, a former Rush Hour host and regular on Triple M Breakfast with Marto, Margaux & Dan, teams up with commentator and broadcaster Elliott who was previously part of regional QLD’s Rush Hour.

The duo will be joined by a rotating lineup of respected NRLW stars, including Brisbane Broncos Captain Ali Brigginshaw – a three-time NRLW premiership 10-time Origin and three-time World Cup winner; Brisbane Bronco’s two-time NRLW premiership and Origin winner Romy Teitzel: Gold Coast Titans, Australian Jillaroos, NSW SkyBlues and Indigenous All Stars representative Jaime Chapman; and North Queensland Cowboys NRLW Premiership winner Mackenzie Weale.

“I’m excited to be driving listeners home again in 2025. Rugby league and sport have always been my passion and to be able to share that with listeners on a daily basis is an honour. Elliot is one of the real good guys in this industry but make no mistake, we have some very different opinions and we won’t be shy to take each other on,” explained Dobbo.

The addition of some of the toughest, smartest minds in the NRLW to the lineup brings a fresh perspective and their insight is going to take Rush Hour to another level.

“I’m struggling to put into words how appreciative I am to broadcast right across Queensland, a place I’ve called home after growing up in the Torres Strait and living in Brisbane, Cairns and everywhere in between. Sharing the biggest stories from the sport I love alongside someone I’ve called a friend for a long time, Ben Dobbin, is a real privilege,” said Elliot.

“And now with some of the most accomplished women in rugby league joining us – it’s going to be an exciting show. I can’t wait to push Dobbo’s buttons every afternoon and bring Queensland a show where everyone’s welcome.”

Building on the outstanding success of The Rush Hour with JB & Billy, which has fast become one of the most beloved Drive shows across AFL obsessed states – Victoria, South Australia, Western Australia and Tasmania.

James Brayshaw and Billy Brownless started in 2025 with audience growth in Adelaide and Perth, following a record-breaking 2024 that saw them achieve an 18-year ratings high in the 4-6pm slot on Triple M Melbourne.

Their popularity extends beyond broadcast with their LiSTNR podcast now ranked inside the Top 50 Australian podcasts as per Triton Ranker Results. The enduring appeal of JB & Billy highlights the power of the Rush Hour brand – now set to be replicated in NRL states with localised, fan-first editions tailored to metro and regional listeners in NSW and QLD listeners.

Demand for rugby league content continues to grow, and Triple M’s current NRL coverage is a clear testament to that. Reaching a combined weekly audience of 376,000 listeners across Sydney and Brisbane (well ahead of other commercial competitors).

According to GfK Radio Ratings, Triple M is the #1 station for NRL across all key demographics, including P10+ and P25-54. These numbers highlight the strength of Triple M’s live sport coverage and the deep trust it has earned with fans across both heartland markets.

Given the clear demand for sport content, the addition of the new NRL Rush Hours across NSW and QLD, alongside the popular AFL focused Rush Hour with JB & Billy, rounds out a national Drive sports offering around the country with compelling content for fans and commercial partners.

“Triple M’s Rush Hour brand is already synonymous with delivering compelling sport-focused shows nationally for the drive home,” Dave Cameron, SCA chief content officer, said.

“Creating these two new shows specifically for Triple M New South Wales and Queensland NRL fans continues Triple M’s commitment as a premium partner to the NRL – alongside our existing Rush Hour show in Victoria, South Australia, Western Australia and Tasmania which continues to deliver AFL-focused content with JB and Billy.

“Triple M remains the home of Australia’s biggest sporting codes with these new show launches for NSW and Queensland.”

The Rush Hour can be heard weekdays from 4pm – 6pm from Monday April 28 on Triple M and on the free LiSTNR app.