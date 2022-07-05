Triple M Comes Out On Top Amongst Footy Shows In Survey 4 Results

Triple M has recorded the largest commercial AFL and NRL metro footy audience, delivering almost double the listeners of any other commercial competitor, according to today’s Survey 4 radio ratings results.

Triple M’s AFL coverage across Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth reported a cumulative audience of 679,000, while Triple M’s NRL coverage has an audience of 420,000 across Sydney and Brisbane.

Triple M’s new all-local Rush Hour Drive shows across Australia this year, hosted by sporting legends and exceptional broadcasters, has been a stunning success reaching 864,000 people 10+ each week Mon-Fri 4-6pm.

SCA head of sports content Ewan Giles said: “Triple M’s footy coverage and sports shows absolutely dominate among adult listeners, with almost twice the audience of our commercial competitors. We have the nation’s best line-up of league and AFL legends as our commentators, bring listeners live and local broadcasts of all games, plus expert commentary, and pre- and post-game analysis, all delivered with Triple M’s unique irreverence. It’s pleasing to see our growth continue to as our shows resonate with audiences,”

SCA chief content officer Dave Cameron said: “We have a long history and heritage of delivering the best footy coverage and commentary in the country and today’s ratings results demonstrate that success is continuing to attract audiences. Those audiences come to Triple M via our radio stations and DAB+ but also via LiSTNR, with Triple M Footy AFL, Rush Hour with JB and Billy and The Howie Games all ranking in Australia’s top 20 podcasts.”