Triple J Announces Live Broadcast From Sydney’s Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras

Perennial cool kids and national youth broadcaster, Triple J, has announced it will be broadcasting live from the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras this Saturday, March 5.

The team will be celebrating the LGBTQIA+’s night of nights from the Sydney Cricket Ground, between 7pm and 10pm, via FM radio, the triple j app, and the triple j website.

The broadcast will be hosted by the station’s Tyrone Pynor (featured image, left) and Abby Butler (right), and will cover the floats, the fanfare and all the fun.

Triple j’s Latifa Tee will also be jumping on the decks to bring listeners a playlist of party tunes, queer anthems, and hot tracks by up-and-coming artists.

Furthermore, a selection of LGBTQIA+ musicians and icons will be joining the broadcast to wish listeners a happy Mardi Gras.

The youth station also announced it will be celebrating Mardi Gras season all week across the triple j, Double J and triple j Unearthed stations.

Sydney-based electronic pop artist, Nick Ward will be in the Like A Version studio on Friday, while The Hook Up will be hearing from people who came out during the pandemic, and Brisbane’s Cub Sport will be this week’s Live at the Wireless.

Talent-seeking sister station, triple j Unearthed, will be curating a ‘pride playlist’ featuring the best new Australian songs from emerging artists within the LGTBQIA+ community, while nostalgia-dealers, Double J will celebrate Mardi Gras with a throwback live set from The Village People, recorded at the Hordern Pavilion in 1980.

Furthermore, broadcasting stalwart, Zan Rowe will be playing Mardi Gras anthems for Double J listeners on Friday March 4 from 11am.