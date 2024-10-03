TrinityP3 Takes ‘The State Of The Pitch’ Survey To Canada

Global marketing management consultancy TrinityP3 has announced it will take its ‘The State of the Pitch’ report to the North American market today, launching its survey to the Canadian market in partnership with a global advertising title Campaign.

The move comes after the success of The State of the Pitch in the Australian market. Earlier this year, TrinityP3, who are Australia’s largest and most influential pitch consultancy released its inaugural “The State of the Pitch” 2023 report surveying agencies for their views across some 77 pitches of varying sizes over six months.

The survey represented approximately half of the pitches run across Australia for the period and revealed significant insights into the state of the ad market and the underlying concerns driving both marketing teams and agencies about the pitch process.

Darren Woolley, CEO of TrinityP3, said he was immensely excited to see the survey move into Canada, which is the world’s sixth biggest advertising market. “For many years we have been working in the Canadian ad market with our colleagues at Listenmore and we are so excited to bring this landmark report and survey into North America. From our global lens, working across a variety of markets we see on a daily basis how many of the issues in one market are often mirrored in another and we want to draw those nuances out”.

“Launching The State of the Pitch in Canada will help give us the ability to really understand and deep dive into global issues – on both the marketer and agency side. We are also thrilled to be doing the Canadian survey in conjunction with a globally respected title in Campaign”.

Stephan Argent, President at Listenmore, TrinityP3’s associate Canadian consultancy, noted that the launch of the Canadian survey was driven by the positive sentiment the team had seen out of the Australian market. “This is the first of its kind for Canada and I couldn’t be more pleased to be sharing this initiative from our friends at TrinityP3 in Australia and collaborating with Campaign to provide an independent analysis,” said Argent.

“We’re finally going to get some insightful data that’ll start an intelligent conversation around improving pitch processes. I hope agencies will seize the opportunity to have their say every time they pitch”.

Jess MacDermot, Global Portfolio Director for Campaign and business lead for the brand’s launch in Canada is delighted to be supporting the initiative. “Campaign’s mission is to bring data-led insight and analysis to its readers worldwide and to champion the work of creative and media agencies within each territory it serves,” said MacDermot.

“The State of the Pitch report is exactly the sort of annual initiative we wish to lend the brand’s support, and with our internal team of data analysts and global journalists, we are brilliantly placed to draw out the real insights we hope the survey reveals”.

The 2025 Canadian survey will be open from now for the next six months. Agencies are asked to share their feedback regularly over the reporting period.