Travel & Tourism Marketing Firm Jets Off With Ogilvy’s Jacob Annesley

Travel and tourism marketing agency Gate 7 has appointed Jacob Annesley as director of public relations and content.

Annesley draws from a wealth of experience across earned media and integrated campaigns for industry-leading brands and is set to lead Gate 7 to new heights in creative storytelling and brand promotion.

Annesley will assume responsibility for overseeing all public relations and content creation activities at Gate 7. He will work very closely with Gate 7’s two industry expert directors – Penny Brand (director of tourism development) and Vanessa Fletcher (head of strategy) along with account teams to shape aligned programs of work that add great value to clients.

Annesley brings extensive expertise to the Gate 7 team, having previously spearheaded successful communications strategy and creative campaigns for a diverse range of industry-leading brands and clients such as Xbox Asia Pacific, Destination NSW, Audible, Snapchat, and Netflix at Ogilvy PR, alongside his work on projects and new business pitches. His previous experience also includes global video game developer Ubisoft and Mushroom Group, Australia’s and New Zealand’s largest independent music and entertainment group. His expertise in crafting compelling narratives and integrated campaigns will play a crucial role in connecting travellers with the unique experiences offered by the destinations Gate 7 represents.

Annesley’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Gate 7, as the agency continues to expand its portfolio and reaffirm its dedication to delivering innovative marketing solutions within the travel and tourism sector. Gate 7 is renowned for its excellence in destination marketing, and Annesley’s appointment signifies the agency’s commitment to maintaining and exceeding the high standards it has set.

Jo Palmer, managing director, said: “We are delighted to welcome Jacob Annesley to lead our Gate 7 PR team. His extensive experience, creativity and leadership will make him an invaluable addition and help continue our drive for innovation and authentic connection through our storytelling.”

Reflecting on his new role, Annesley stated, “More than ever, travel is a really exciting space to be in. I am thrilled to join Gate 7 and be part of a team known around the globe for their passion in showcasing the beauty and diversity of destinations worldwide. The opportunity to work with Jo was especially compelling, whose vision for both Gate 7 and the industry excited me. Watch this space!”