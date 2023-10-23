Tradie Undies Moves Into Brewing With New Beer Range Via The Incubator

Tradie, the iconic brand known for undies, rugged workwear, and body spray, is stepping into the next great Australian territory – beer!

“Tradie making a beer seemed like the next logical step,” says Tradie founder Ben Goodfellow. “Since I created the brand in 2010 I’ve always hoped to one day expand the brand into beer. With a huge amount of “hard work” developing our beers we couldn’t be more proud to bring them to the Aussie market. We’ve always been about keeping things light, fun, and meeting the needs of our Tradie customers and now they have a beer they can truly call their own.”

Introducing Tradie Beer, the brew that embodies the heart and soul of Australia. Joining us as the faces of this exciting journey are none other than Essendon Ruckman Sam Draper and the legendary Pro Surfers Jackson Baker and Matt Wilkinson. In a classic Tradie-style outback adventure, these Aussie legends are camping, fishing, and enjoying a cold one, celebrating the enduring spirit of Aussie mateship.

Kyran Docker, creative director of The Incubator says, “With the Launch of Tradie Beer, we wanted to go back to fundamentals: the red dirt under our feet, the cold beer in your hands, and the mates by your side.”

Tradie Beer currently offers a range of options to satisfy every palate, including a Zero Carb Lager, Lager, and Pale Ale. These brews are making a splash in selected Liquorland, First Choice, Vintage Cellar stores, and online. Aussie beer lovers are embracing them faster than you can say “Ahhhhhhhhhh.”

Keep your eyes peeled as the campaign rolls out over the summer months.

CREDITS:

Client – TRADIE

Tradie Founder – Ben Goodfellow

Tradie Brand Manager – Simone Hyde

Creative Agency – The Incubator

Managing Director – Jeremy Walsh

Creative Director – Kyran Docker

Copywriter – Sean Brisbane & Sophie Hanlon Production Company – Truce Films Director – Nicholas Clifford

Head of Production – Mike Ciccone

Producer – Jess Langley

Production Manager – Logan Davies

DOP – Joel Betts

Offline/Online Editor – Marty Gilchrist, Puffin Post

Grade – CJ Dobson, Moodlab

Post Sound – Rob Stephens, Squeak E Clean