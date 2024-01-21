Tracy Grimshaw To Host Nine’s Do You Want to Live Forever?

Renowned journalist Tracy Grimshaw collaborates with esteemed medical expert Dr Nick Coatsworth in 9Network’s thought-provoking new series which explores the quest for longer life, Do You Want to Live Forever?



Can we stay younger longer? Can we beat the diseases that take away our joy for life and ultimately kill us? Can we push the boundaries of human longevity much further than we have so far? Could we even live forever? And most importantly, if we could, do we want to?



Drawing on Grimshaw’s investigative background from A Current Affair and Dr Coatsworth’s medical expertise, they combine journalistic finesse with medical acumen. Together, they meticulously uncover the intricacies of ageing, seeking to determine whether we can in fact rewind our biological clock.



The program will follow four pairs of everyday Australians as they undergo medically supervised trials and health interventions that may provide clues to help us live longer. Through them, we will understand what the future holds, but most importantly, what we can do for ourselves, our kids and even their kids, to lead better, healthier, longer lives. Some scientists believe the first person to live to 150 has already been born.



Tracy Grimshaw said: “This project was Nick Coatsworth’s idea and I’m really looking forward to working with him on it. I’m keen to explore exactly what a long life will look like. While in honesty I really haven’t spent my life looking for the fountain of youth, I’m fascinated by how far people are taking that search, and how advanced medicine is becoming in that space. I’m a bit of a medical nerd so the research has been a pleasure.”



Dr Coatsworth said: “For centuries people have been captivated by the idea of living forever. I am extremely excited to be working with the highly respected Tracy Grimshaw on this new series. Together, we will follow eight everyday Australians as they positively shift the dial of their health and longevity.”



Do You Want to Live Forever? promises to challenge our perceptions of ageing and mortality. Join Tracy Grimshaw and Dr Nick Coatsworth on this extraordinary exploration when the series premieres later this year on Channel 9 and 9Now.



Do You Want to Live Forever? is produced by Lune Media, with executive producers David Galloway, Ashley Davies and Leonie Lowe.