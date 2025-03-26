TRA Pinches Three From Accenture Song’s Fifityfive5

Research and insights agency TRA has added four new hires to its Sydney team ahead of its third anniversary in the market.

The appointments follow a period of accelerated agency growth, with the team doubling both revenue and head count year on year.

The new team includes experienced researcher and strategic consultant, David Busfield who steps into the role of business director responsible for several of TRA’s growing partnerships over the FMCG, tech and financial services sectors. He will also lead the team’s significant and growing quantitative practice, alongside the established multi-disciplinary senior team that spans qualitative, cultural and behavioural insight practices. Busfield joins from Kantar where he was a group director, leading one of Sydney’s client service teams and some of the largest client relationships and projects across brand strategy, innovation and creative effectiveness.

Joining Busfield are three experienced research consultants from Fifityfive5, part of Accenture Song: Melouise Hucker and Tia Agnew as senior consultants and Alex Mansfield as cultural/qualitative consultant, previously cultural insights at Fiftyfive5).

TRA’s managing oartner, Sydney, Terri Hall said the new hires mark a very clear growth trajectory for Sydney’s office and continues its momentum since launch.

“Our mission is to use our understanding of human behaviour to identify growth opportunities for our clients. For us to do this we need smart and passionate thinkers; a team of experts who use their different perspectives to reveal unique and uncommon insights that drive change and success for our clients. We have found all this and more in this group of exceptionally talented people and I’m thrilled to welcome them to the team.

“David brings significant expertise and a clear drive for excellence and partnership which I know will only bolster how we show up and deliver for our clients across diverse business problems and sectors. Bringing these four new roles on board marks the next chapter for our growth in Sydney and I’m looking forward to what we can achieve this year” Hall explained.

Busfield added: “TRA has built an incredible reputation for delivering insight-driven strategies that create real impact. I’m excited to join a team that thrives on curiosity and diverse thinking, and I look forward to partnering with our clients to uncover new opportunities for growth.”

Hall concluded: “People are at the heart of what we do. There is an art to knowing people and the success of this hinges on building teams that have unique perspectives and multi-layered skills. I am confident our new hires are a cornerstone for future success.”

All four appointments are effective immediately and report to Hall.