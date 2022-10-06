Toyota Launches The New GR86 Via Saatchi & Saatchi And Publicis Communications Australia

To introduce the all new GR86, Toyota Australia has teamed up with Saatchi & Saatchi Australia and Publicis Communications Australia to launch a new integrated campaign.

To demonstrate how the GR86 is brilliantly out of its league and designed to excite, the campaign showcases the performance of the all-new GR86 with the help of Harry Bates, Australian Rally Champion and Linh Dang, Drift Specialist.

It also reveals how the GR86 thrives on contradictions: it’s a performance car that’s also fun to drive at low speeds and it’s affordable while also looking great.

The campaign is set to roll out across key channels including broadcast, digital and in-store.

Toyota Australia CMO Vin Naidoo said: “Since the Toyota 86 launched in 2012, it’s held a special place in the hearts of performance car enthusiasts, not only in Australia but across the globe. The all-new GR86 builds on this heritage with wholesale improvements that take its motorsport roots to new levels, making it more than worthy of a TOYOTA GAZOO Racing badge. We can’t wait for owners to experience the thrill and excitement of the GR86.”

Simon Bagnasco, head of creativity, Saatchi & Saatchi Australia, added: “We knew the GR86 was going to be a great vehicle. We didn’t realise how great until we saw Harry Bates behind the wheel.”