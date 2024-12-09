Toyota Launches RAV4 Campaign Targeted At “Niche” Hobbies & Recreations Via Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand

Toyota has launched a new campaign for the RAV4, a hybrid electric midsize SUV, via Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand.

The campaign kicks off with a 90-second film, with some complementary 15-second films. The campaign includes bespoke contextual videos served on YouTube targeted at fans of mainstream, niche and trending ‘recreations’. D-RAVS recreation-certified bumper films will be placed in venues like the cinema. On the radio, public recreational messages from the D-RAVS are shared and social media posts will appear in feeds, too.

The films were shot at a New Zealand lake and directed by Max Barden of Sweetshop, with stills shot by Alistair Guthrie. The full campaign has been a collaboration between New Zealand agencies Spark Foundry, Digitas, Wright Communications, and Saatchi & Saatchi.

“We know that Kiwis love the RAV4 and have decades. We wanted to have some fun with the name and create a campaign that all Kiwis could relate to. The summer is all about getting out and enjoying the outdoors, you could say recreating! So we wanted to bring that together with a creative element to excite Kiwis about the awesome RAV4,” Susanne Hardy, assistant vice president, Toyota New Zealand said.

“We have Aotearoa’s most lovable SUV alongside some lovably funny Kiwi characters doing some lovable recreational activities set in some very lovely New Zealand countryside. What’s not to love about it? We reckon Kiwis are going to, especially as they encounter more and more of the D-RAVS over time,” Steve Cochran, chief creative officer, Saatchi & Saatchi NZ said.

“We reckon this is a great example of a campaign that makes entertainment its priority. That’s what we should be doing if we expect New Zealanders to stop and engage with our brand for several precious seconds of their day. And like us for it,” Cochran added.

The campaign utilises New Zealand’s Department of Recreations, Activities, Visits and Stuff (D-RAVS), a fictional organisation dreamed up by Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand that’s inspired by the original Recreation Activity Vehicle, RAV4.

“Creating a world like this felt more like recreation than work. A big part of that is down to Max. His vision to not only make the world feel different but also leave you wanting more was the reason we brought him on board. And he’s also excellent at doing funny, which has been quite useful for this idea,” Lee Sunter, executive creative director, Saatchi & Saatchi NZ added.

Credits:

Toyota New Zealand

Client: Toyota New Zealand Limited

Assistant Vice President: Susanne Hardy

Manager, Marketing Operations: Jamie How

Associate Manager, Marketing: Katie Craven

Product Marketing Specialist/ Marketing: Phoebe Nicholls

Saatchi & Saatchi NZ

Creative Agency: Saatchi & Saatchi NZ

Chief Executive Officer: Mark Cochrane

Chief Creative Officer: Steve Cochran

Executive Creative Director: Lee Sunter

Executive Creative Director: Jordan Sky

Art Director: Gina Morgan

Copywriter: Zach Hall, Andrew Younge

Designers: Nina Kuzmic, Nelson Rayner

Retoucher: Nick Browne

General Manager: Susie Darling

Group Business Director: Kate Gyde

Senior Business Manager: Renee Prasad

Executive Agency Producer: Jane Mill

Head of Connected Strategy: Tim Cullinane

The SweetShop

Production Company: Sweetshop

Director: Max Barden

Executive Producer: Ben Dailey

Producer: Jimena Murray

Cinematographer: Marty Williams

Production Designer: Bruce Everard

Wardrobe Stylist: Sarah Voon

Casting: Akd Casting, Adrian Dentice

Editor: Tim Mauger

Colour: Alana Cotton

Online & VFX: Leon Woods

Audio Post: Liquid Studios

Sound Engineer: Craig Matuschka

Photography Al Guthrie

Spark Foundry

Media Agency: Spark Foundry

Managing Director: Nicky Greville

Client Partner: Kelly Rosnell-Shand

Business Directors: Toby Yonge, Stacey Stephenson

Wright Communications

Managing Director: Nikki Wright

Senior Account Manager: Loren Cunningham