Toyota Launches New LandCruiser Prado With Iteration Of ‘This LandCruiser Drives Us Home’ Campaign Via Saatchis

Toyota Australia has launched its new LandCruiser Prado with another iteration of its ‘This LandCruiser Drives Us Home’ campaign via Saatchi & Saatchi.
With seven decades of LandCruiser’s off-road heritage and signature Toyota quality blended seamlessly with the modern utility and appointments of a luxury SUV, the All-New LandCruiser Prado is poised to be the most sought-after generation yet.
Vin Naidoo, CMO at Toyota Australia, said, “Evident in its design and serious off-roading capabilities, Toyota went back to its roots to seek inspiration from the qualities that have made the LandCruiser such an iconic nameplate and delivered on the essence of that history.”
The integrated campaign pays homage to the LandCruiser legacy and the adventurous spirit of Australian drivers who explore every corner of this vast country. It highlights how the All-New LandCruiser Prado is the ultimate companion for these journeys, delivering unmatched capability, comfort, and reliability.
The campaign will roll out across broadcast, online video, digital, print, CRM, sponsorships, social and in-store.
Mandie van der Merwe, CCO, Saatchi & Saatchi Australia, added, “With this campaign, we set out to capture the spirit of generations of Australians who rely on their LandCruiser to be there for every moment that matters, whether they’re tackling the toughest terrains or simply heading home to loved ones. The LandCruiser isn’t just a vehicle—it’s a constant companion in life’s biggest and smallest journeys.”
