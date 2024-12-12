Campaigns

Toyota Launches New LandCruiser Prado With Iteration Of ‘This LandCruiser Drives Us Home’ Campaign Via Saatchis

Toyota Australia has launched its new LandCruiser Prado with another iteration of its ‘This LandCruiser Drives Us Home’ campaign via Saatchi & Saatchi.

With seven decades of LandCruiser’s off-road heritage and signature Toyota quality blended seamlessly with the modern utility and appointments of a luxury SUV, the All-New LandCruiser Prado is poised to be the most sought-after generation yet.

Vin Naidoo, CMO at Toyota Australia, said, “Evident in its design and serious off-roading capabilities, Toyota went back to its roots to seek inspiration from the qualities that have made the LandCruiser such an iconic nameplate and delivered on the essence of that history.”

The integrated campaign pays homage to the LandCruiser legacy and the adventurous spirit of Australian drivers who explore every corner of this vast country. It highlights how the All-New LandCruiser Prado is the ultimate companion for these journeys, delivering unmatched capability, comfort, and reliability.

The campaign will roll out across broadcast, online video, digital, print, CRM, sponsorships, social and in-store.

Mandie van der Merwe, CCO, Saatchi & Saatchi Australia, added, “With this campaign, we set out to capture the spirit of generations of Australians who rely on their LandCruiser to be there for every moment that matters, whether they’re tackling the toughest terrains or simply heading home to loved ones. The LandCruiser isn’t just a vehicle—it’s a constant companion in life’s biggest and smallest journeys.”

Campaign Credits:

Client: Toyota Motor Corporation Australia

Senior Manager, Marketing Operations: Andrew Wearing, Anthony Nobile

Manager, Communications – Commercial & Brand: Kylie Graham
Senior Brand Specialist – Commercial Vehicles: Kellie Burmeister, Brooke Butkiewicz

Brand Specialist – Commercial Vehicles: Abbey Harrington

 

Creative Agency: Saatchi & Saatchi Australia
Chief Creative Officers: Dave Bowman, Mandie van der Merwe, Avish Gordhan
Creative Director: Piero Ruzzene
Creative: Robert Bamford, Ben de Klerk
National Director of Production: Michael Demosthenous

Senior Integrated Producer: Tamara Kennon

Chief Client Officer: Ben Court
Executive Strategy Director: Joe Heath

Group Business Director: Zoe Kypros
Senior Business Director: Melanie Bunn

Business Manager: Jen Weston
Business Executive: Miles Donnellan

 

Media: Spark Foundry Australia

 

Production Company: MOFA

Director: Nick Kelley
Executive Producer: Llew Griffiths
Producer: Niko Aulich
DOP: Shelly Farthing-Dawe

Casting: Citizen Cane Casting

Post Production: ARC
Editor: Johanna Scott

Colourist: Matt Fez

VFX Producer: Winnie O’Niel

VFX Artist: Eugene Richards

Audio: Massive Music

Composition: Nathan Cavaleri

Audio Post:  Ramesh Sathiah, Simon Kane

Executive Producer: Katrina Aquilia

Stills Production Company: Prodigious Australia
Producer: Lucy Burne

Photographer: Janyon Boshoff

