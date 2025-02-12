Toyota Australia Spotlights The Nation’s Largest Dealer Network Via Saatchi & Saatchi Australia

Toyota Australia has launched the second phase of its ‘Every Step Matters’ brand campaign, reaffirming its steadfast commitment to serving Australians through the nation’s largest and most comprehensive dealer network. From bustling cities to remote communities, Toyota ensures that no matter where you are, its support is always within reach to meet your needs.

Developed by Saatchi & Saatchi Australia, the idea playfully subverts blue roadside signage, synonymous with rest stops and support services, to instead direct drivers to their nearest Toyota dealership location.

“Having been part of the Australian landscape for decades, we understand Australians don’t just buy a car; they invest in the peace of mind that comes with knowing they can keep moving forward. Regardless of how their lives or the world around them changes, our dealers will continue to be there for our customers for the long run,” said Vin Naidoo, chief marketing officer at Toyota Australia.

Underpinning the film is a data-driven integrated campaign, which undertook a comprehensive analysis of 275 dealership locations and their unique service and product offerings. By working with Spark Foundry Australia to align these insights with high-indexing audience interests and geographic nuances in each region, the campaign delivers truly localised creative executions, with over 230 bespoke out-of-home and digital outputs tailored to communities nationwide.

“In a country of 7.7 million square kilometres, it’s important to know you’re never far from what you need. By tapping into location-specific data, audience interests, dealer offerings and accurate distances and directions, we found a highly contextual way to remind Australians why Toyota is Australia’s most trusted auto brand,” said Mandie van der Merwe, chief creative officer Saatchi & Saatchi Australia.

The campaign will roll out across broadcast, cinema, online video, OOH, digital, radio, social and in-store.