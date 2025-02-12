CampaignsNewsletter

Toyota Australia Spotlights The Nation’s Largest Dealer Network Via Saatchi & Saatchi Australia

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read

Toyota Australia has launched the second phase of its ‘Every Step Matters’ brand campaign, reaffirming its steadfast commitment to serving Australians through the nation’s largest and most comprehensive dealer network. From bustling cities to remote communities, Toyota ensures that no matter where you are, its support is always within reach to meet your needs.

Developed by Saatchi & Saatchi Australia, the idea playfully subverts blue roadside signage, synonymous with rest stops and support services, to instead direct drivers to their nearest Toyota dealership location.

“Having been part of the Australian landscape for decades, we understand Australians don’t just buy a car; they invest in the peace of mind that comes with knowing they can keep moving forward. Regardless of how their lives or the world around them changes, our dealers will continue to be there for our customers for the long run,” said Vin Naidoo, chief marketing officer at Toyota Australia.

Underpinning the film is a data-driven integrated campaign, which undertook a comprehensive analysis of 275 dealership locations and their unique service and product offerings. By working with Spark Foundry Australia to align these insights with high-indexing audience interests and geographic nuances in each region, the campaign delivers truly localised creative executions, with over 230 bespoke out-of-home and digital outputs tailored to communities nationwide.

“In a country of 7.7 million square kilometres, it’s important to know you’re never far from what you need. By tapping into location-specific data, audience interests, dealer offerings and accurate distances and directions, we found a highly contextual way to remind Australians why Toyota is Australia’s most trusted auto brand,” said Mandie van der Merwe, chief creative officer Saatchi & Saatchi Australia.

The campaign will roll out across broadcast, cinema, online video, OOH, digital, radio, social and in-store.

Related posts:

  1. Chux Partners With Spotify For Feel-Good Cleaning Vibes Via Connecting Plots
  2. Earmax Media & Explore Worldwide Deliver Bumper Results With Ad Campaign Targeting True Crime Podcasts
  3. Rebel Unites All Codes In ‘Football Is Everything’ Campaign Via The General Store
  4. Macca’s Taps Into Fandom, Asking ‘What Side Are You On?’ In New McSmart Campaign Via DDB Sydney
TAGGED:
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

Three iconic Australian DJs; Groove Terminator, John Course and Minx (pictured) will perform at the opening party.
Ministry Of Sound To Take Over Bunnings For Unmissable Cairns Crocodiles Opening Party
TV Ratings (12/02/2025): MAFS Intimacy Week Descends Into Chaos… Again
Earmax Media & Explore Worldwide Deliver Bumper Results With Ad Campaign Targeting True Crime Podcasts
Cruise Guru Unveils Immersive Cruise TV Show On Channel Nine Titled “Your Next Cruise” In Partnership With Proud Nomads
Register Lost your password?