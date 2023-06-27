Town Square Appoints Greg Beer From Uncommon Creative Studio Into New Head Of Art Role

Melbourne independent creative agency Town Square has appointed Greg Beer as head of art, a newly created role to reflect its new and organic business growth.

A highly experienced creative, Beer returns to Australia from the UK where he spent more than 15 years at some of London’s most prestigious advertising and design agencies, including Wieden + Kennedy, Mother, TBWA, Fallon and VCCP.

For the past four years he was at leading independent, Uncommon Creative Studio, working on brands including WWF, Habito, The Guardian, Formula E and B&Q. Across his extensive career has also worked on British Airways, ITV, Nike, Adidas, Nissan, Orange Mobile, Stella Artois, Dulux, BBC and Samsung.

While also in London, as a side hustle, Beer also produced cult art culture magazine, Very Nearly Almost, which documented the world of street art, graffiti, illustrators and photography.

He will lead art direction, design, in addition to celebrating and fostering Town’s Square’s creative culture, alongside executive creative director Brendan Day.

Day said: “Greg has an exceptional pedigree at some of the best agencies in the world, most recently at Uncommon where he helped grow it from 30 people to a major creative powerhouse. We are pumped to have him onboard.”

Beer added: “It’s great to be back home after more than 15 years in London. I look forward to working alongside Brendan, the wider team and Town’s Square’s clients to further propel the agency, as well as experiencing all the outstanding cultural opportunities Melbourne has to offer.”